The government's fertiliser subsidy is likely to rise 46 per cent to around ₹2.5 trillion this fiscal as against the budgeted ₹1.71 trillion, due to rise in prices of raw materials and finished nutrients in global markets, according to industry body FAI.

At a press conference on Monday, the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) estimated that the total consumption of soil nutrients is estimated to fall to 65-67 million tonnes this fiscal from 70 million tonnes in the preceding year due to lower rainfall.

When asked about the total fertiliser subsidy for the current fiscal, FAI Chairman S Sankarasubramanian said it would be around ₹2.5 trillion.

He said the total subsidy on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers is estimated at around ₹1 trillion for 2026-2027.

To promote balanced use of fertilisers, Sankarasubramanian pitched for Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) policy in case of urea as it is being done in P&K fertilisers.

The budgetary allocation for fertiliser subsidies in 2026-27 stands at ₹1.71 trillion.

The FAI Chairman noted that the price of urea in the global market has corrected to $350 per tonne.