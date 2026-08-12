Festive hiring to grow 15-20%, South and West regions to lead: Report

Tier-I cities are gaining share of India’s festival-season frontline workforce at the expense of Tier-II and Tier-III cities as the expansion of e-commerce (ecom) and quick-commerce (qcom) dark stores concentrates organised hiring in larger urban markets, according to TeamLease Services’ Festive Season Workforce Report 2026, released on Wednesday.

The share of frontline workforce in Tier-I cities is estimated to be 40.5 per cent in 2026, from 38.2 per cent in 2025 and 33.1 per cent in 2024. Tier-II and Tier-III cities, meanwhile, see their proportional shares decline despite an increase in absolute headcount, the report said. The shift is attributed to the rapid expansion of ecom and qcom dark-store networks in Tier-I hubs, where hyper-local demand is concentrated.

The report is based on anonymised employment records of around 60,000 frontline associates across consumer durables, organised retail, ecom, qcom, logistics and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), covering demographics, regional deployment, city-tier concentration, job roles and monthly CTC (cost to company) benchmarks.

According to the report, temporary hiring across organised retail, e-com, qcom, logistics, FMCG and consumer durables is expected to grow 15-20 per cent this festival season.

TeamLease expects percentage growth in hiring to be higher in southern and western markets than in the north and east, although absolute hiring is expected to increase across regions.

“This market share divergence was largely driven by the explosive scaling of ecom and qcom dark-store networks in Tier-I hubs, where hyper-local demand is concentrated. Conversely, in Tier-III markets, limited qcom infrastructure, combined with the fact that a vast majority of festival spending remains anchored in unorganised, local, or non-formalised retail stores, which do not rely on structured staffing meant that despite absolute headcount growth, Tier-II and Tier-III’s proportional workforce share adjusted downward,” the report noted.

Median monthly salaries among the frontline workforce covered by the report increased marginally to ₹20,525 in the second half (H2) of 2025 from ₹20,282 in H2 of 2024. The median age of workers fell to 26.7 years from 28.2 years over the same period. The workforce remained predominantly male, with men accounting for 85 per cent of workers in 2025 H2, compared with 85.5 per cent a year earlier.

Ecom, qcom and logistics offered the highest average monthly CTC among the sectors covered, at ₹24,266, followed by organised stores at ₹22,853, consumer durables and fast-moving consumer durables (FMCD) at ₹22,937, fashion and apparel at ₹22,664, beauty and personal care at ₹19,944 and FMCG at ₹16,811.

The report said CTC will rise 8-10 per cent in H2 2026, although it estimated that recent labour-law reforms could limit the effective increase in employees’ net take-home pay to around 5-8 per cent.