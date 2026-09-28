Employers start festive hiring early, look to retain workers beyond peak

Indian employers are starting their festive-season hiring earlier and also viewing temporary recruitment as potential for longer-term employees, according to a survey by job platform Indeed.

Nearly 7 in 10 employers (69 per cent) said they had begun or expected to begin active festive hiring by September, up from 34 per cent in 2025. Meanwhile, 66 per cent said workforce planning had begun or was expected to begin by August, compared with 40 per cent last year.

More than half (53 per cent) of employers expect festive hiring to increase over 2025, according to Indeed’s “Festive Season Outlook 2026.”

The survey also found that 74 per cent of employers expect to retain at least 10 per cent of their 2026 festive hires beyond the peak period, either through extensions, renewals or conversion into longer-term roles.

Much of the expected hiring is concentrated in frontline operations. Delivery and last-mile executives and warehouse associates, pickers and packers each accounted for 29 per cent of employers’ expected demand, followed by production, assembly and packaging roles at 27 per cent.

However, employers said finding workers who are ready to meet the demands of festive operations remains a challenge. Nearly half (47 per cent) identified reliability and readiness to work shifts, nights or weekends as the hardest capability to find among festive applicants.

Hiring goes beyond metros

Festive hiring is also expected to spread beyond major cities. Nearly half (49 per cent) of employers expect hiring growth in Tier 2 cities, while 38 per cent see opportunities increasing in Tier 3 cities and smaller towns.

Of these, 38 per cent expect hiring growth to remain concentrated in metros.

Temporary jobs, longer-term expectations

About three-quarters of festive hires are expected to be on fixed-term, contractual, temporary, gig or part-time arrangements, with permanent full-time roles making up the remaining quarter, the survey found.

For employees and jobseekers, however, the possibility of continued employment remains important. About 32 per cent said they would accept a festive role lasting up to three months only if there was a clearly stated possibility of extension or conversion. Another 31 per cent said they would consider only longer-term or permanent employment.

Pay is also not the sole consideration. About 35 per cent preferred standard pay with a clear pathway to a longer-term role, while 36 per cent preferred slightly higher pay with some possibility of an extension. Only 13 per cent opted for substantially higher pay if it meant there was no possibility of continuing after the festive period.

Timely payment, the possibility of extension or conversion, and clarity around pay and working conditions were among the factors influencing whether workers accepted festive roles, the survey indicated.

“The interesting shift is that the festive season is becoming a window into how companies want to build their workforce more broadly,” said Sashi Kumar, managing director, Indeed India.

The survey was conducted by Valuvox on behalf of Indeed among 1,277 employers and 2,569 jobseekers across India. Respondents represented a mix of industries, organisation sizes, age groups, career stages and locations.