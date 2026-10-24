FICCI seeks greater Dutch investment in India's mfg, tech sectors

Industry body FICCI has called for greater Dutch investment in India's manufacturing and technology sectors, while pitching for joint ventures, technology partnerships and supplier-development programmes to deepen bilateral economic ties.

FICCI Secretary General Anant Swarup said the ongoing visit of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to the Netherlands could help translate investment discussions into specific projects by bringing together businesses and government agencies to address issues related to location, technology, infrastructure, suppliers and regulatory approvals.

He said that the chamber would like to see progress on four key areas and that includes manufacturing partnerships, technology collaborations, supply chain integration, and follow-up of projects.

It called for a pipeline of joint ventures and capacity-expansion proposals in engineering, equipment, food processing and other technology-intensive industries.

It also called for partnerships between businesses, research institutions and startups for joint product development, strengthening local engineering capabilities and commercial deployment of technologies.

On supply-chain integration, Swarup emphasised on the need for supplier-development programmes to help Indian MSMEs meet Dutch companies' requirements on quality, traceability and sustainability.

He added that the investment proposals should be identified with designated counterparts, clear milestones and a mechanism to resolve implementation issues to ensure that discussions translate into actual projects.

"The delegation's planned engagement at the Port of Rotterdam also provides an opportunity to explore cooperation in logistics and supply-chain connectivity. Our expectation would be to translate such engagement into commercially viable projects involving ports, warehousing, cold chains and more efficient movement of goods," he said.

Goyal is here in a two-day visit. He is leading a delegation of about 100 businesses. The visit is important as India and the European Union are expected to sign a free trade agreement by the end of this year.

The Netherlands, a member of the 27-nation EU bloc, is already India's fourth-largest source and the largest source within the EU for cumulative FDI equity inflows, with about USD 58.1 billion invested between April 2000 and June 2026.

Swarup said that the India-EU FTA can help deepen this relationship by strengthening the commercial case for companies to manufacture, source and innovate across the two markets.

"For Dutch manufacturers, this could support investment in Indian production facilities serving both domestic and export markets," he said.

From an industry perspective, he said, greater policy predictability, continued simplification of regulatory processes and faster approvals would help enhance investor confidence.

Equally important is the continued development of world-class industrial infrastructure, reliable logistics, skilled manpower and a strong domestic supplier ecosystem.

"These are particularly relevant for Dutch companies looking to establish manufacturing facilities, deepen technology partnerships and integrate India into their global value chains," he said.

The Netherlands is India's largest trade and investment partner within the EU, highlighting its strategic role as a gateway to European markets.

The bilateral merchandise trade stood at USD 23.3 billion in 2025-26.