Five listed REITs distribute over ₹8,900 crore to unitholders in FY26

India's five listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) have distributed more than ₹8,900 crore to unitholders during the last fiscal year amid strong demand for rent-yielding commercial assets.

REITs are investment vehicles that own or operate income-generating real estate, enabling investors to earn a share of the income produced without directly purchasing the properties. As per the rules, REITs distribute income to unitholders in various forms, including dividend.

In 2025-26 fiscal year, there were only five listed REITs -- Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Sattva Group backed Knowledge Realty Trust, K Raheja Group-sponsored Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust.

The sixth REIT Bagmane Prime Office REIT got listed on stock exchanges earlier this month.

In a statement on Monday, Indian REITs Association (IRA) said, "The five publicly listed REITs in India collectively distributed over ₹2,566 crore to more than 4.25 lakh unitholders during the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026. For the full financial year 2025-26, the cumulative distribution by these REITs exceeded ₹8,900 crore." At the end of the March quarter of 2025-26, the total gross asset value of the Indian REIT market stood at over ₹2,72,000 crore. The combined market capitalisation of the REIT sector stood at over ₹1,70,000 crore as of May 22, 2026.

Together, these five REITs manage a portfolio spanning over 187 million square feet of Grade A office and retail real estate across the country.

Since inception, these five REITs have cumulatively distributed over ₹31,700 crore to unitholders.

Alok Aggarwal, Chairperson of the Indian REITs Association, said, "This has been another landmark fiscal year for the Indian REIT industry, marked by strong growth in distributions, expansion of high-quality real estate portfolios, and increasing investor participation." As India's commercial real estate market continues to evolve, he said REITs are steadily emerging as a preferred investment avenue for both domestic and global investors seeking transparent, professionally managed, yield generating assets.

IRA is a non-profit industry body for advancing the growth and development of REIT sector in India.