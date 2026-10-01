Flies, cat droppings: FSSAI suspends licences of two more food operators

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday suspended the licences of two food business operators (FBOs), TCF Chocolates and Gifts and Shivam Agro, due to food safety violations identified during inspection.

FSSAI stated in social media posts that following a consumer complaint regarding food ordered through an e-commerce platform, an inspection was conducted at the food premises of TCF Chocolates and Gifts. The inspection found poor hygiene and sanitation, pest infestation, cat droppings and uncovered drainage in food processing areas.

Similar safety violations were observed at Shivam Agro, including flies, garbage, stagnant sewage water, spider infestation and inadequate cleaning of floors, equipment, walls and ceilings. Rodent activity and ineffective pest-control measures were observed.

At Shivam Agro, inadequate storage practices were observed “with food ingredients and non-food items stored together, along with food articles placed in corridors and temporary storage areas.” The regulator stated, “Rusting and corroded equipment were found. Iron/ferrous tanks and vessels were being used for blending edible oil without satisfactory demonstration of their suitability for food contact.”

A non-functional in-house laboratory was observed at Shivam Agro, and required records of periodic testing of finished food products were not produced during inspection.

“Expired food colours/flavours were found at the premises (of TCF Chocolates and Gifts). Cleaning chemicals were also stored near raw materials and food-related materials,” stated the regulator. “Food-handler hygiene and protective measures were inadequate, including improper jewellery control.” It further recorded a compliance score of only 14 per cent during the previous inspection due to the non-availability of required documentation.

Both FBOs had labelling deficiencies, ranging from inadequate declaration of food product names at TCF Chocolates and Gifts to incorrect declaration of serving information and cholesterol on a plant-based edible oil at Shivam Agro.

FSSAI has directed TCF Chocolates and Gifts and Shivam Agro to cease all food business activities during the suspension period.