Flipkart and Netflix strike deal to let shoppers earn streaming access

Flipkart and Netflix have teamed up to let Flipkart Plus members earn a Netflix Mobile Plan through their regular shopping, marking the streaming service's first such partnership with an Indian e-commerce platform. The benefit, which launches on August 1, lets members access Netflix through eligible purchases rather than a separate subscription or bundled mobile recharge. The move will also help Flipkart compete with quick commerce players as well as Amazon, which has the Prime subscription programme and Prime Video streaming service.

Flipkart Plus members can earn the Netflix Mobile Plan by placing four qualifying orders of ₹299 or more in a calendar month across Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes or Flipkart Grocery. Once they complete the fourth eligible purchase, the benefit is activated through the Flipkart app for 30 days, with no separate login or additional payment required. Members must requalify each month. Customers who are not yet Flipkart Plus members become eligible automatically after placing 15 orders within 12 months, at no extra cost. Flipkart Plus members already shop four times more than the average Flipkart customer, the company said.

The partnership comes as India's e-commerce market is projected to grow from $120–140 billion today to $280–300 billion by 2030, according to Boston Consulting Group. The online shopper base, at 300 million in 2025, is expected to reach 440 million by 2030, driven by growing participation from rural consumers, women and young shoppers.

“If you see, the overall Gen Z today are close to 45 to 50 per cent of the overall shopping journeys in the country today, and they're also very content-first in terms of entertainment or otherwise, general gratification of content, discovery, etc," Ravi Iyer, chief financial officer and senior vice-president of strategic partnerships at Flipkart, told Business Standard.

Iyer said the four-order threshold reflects a shopping pattern many customers already follow, turning routine behaviour into access to Netflix.

“Today's consumer base has started moving away from just transaction rewards in terms of cashbacks or discounts to something that is more experience-led, which is lifestyle-led,” he said.

Laurent Uguen, vice-president of APAC Partnerships-Business Development at Netflix, said India is one of the company's most important entertainment markets and that the strongest partnerships are built around existing consumer habits. He called it Netflix's first e-commerce partnership in India, anchored in existing consumer habits.

“There's a real growing appeal for our Indian slate of content across its diversity of genres, languages and formats,” Uguen said. Netflix's latest What We Watched report, covering January to June 2026, found that Indian films, series, unscripted formats and creator-led entertainment generated 688 million views globally during the period.

What makes this partnership distinct is the model itself. The Netflix benefit is not purchased or pre-included. It is earned through shopping behaviour. The more a customer engages with Flipkart's ecosystem — across daily essentials, grocery and quick commerce through Flipkart Minutes — the more consistently they can access Netflix's library of Indian and global titles.

“Imagine making a purchase on Flipkart and, as a loyal customer, being rewarded with the joy of watching an action movie or connecting with our Indian content like Made in Korea, as well as other Indian content that we've created and shared with the world,” Uguen said.

By tying the benefit to everyday shopping rather than additional spending, the programme is aimed at reaching shoppers in metros as well as Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

“India, as you see, is still a very mobile-first market where on the same screen today you see consumers doing both their shopping missions as well as their entertainment missions,” Iyer said. “This partnership basically blurs the shopping-entertainment framework, bringing the two together more holistically.”