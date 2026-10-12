FM Sitharaman urges global action on steel overcapacity, invites worldsteel

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday called for multilateral action to address global steel overcapacity, arguing that unilateral tariffs merely shift surplus production between markets.

“Successful unilateral tariffs merely redirect surplus steel from one market to another. A lasting correction of global excess capacity requires multilateral disciplines on the subsidies that sustain uneconomic plans supported by transparent data,” Sitharaman said, addressing the World Steel Association’s (worldsteel) General Assembly in New Delhi.

Sitharaman also invited worldsteel to consider setting up an office in India. She said India had become the single largest source of growth in global steel demand, strengthening the case for a greater presence of the industry association in the country.

“worldsteel opened its Beijing office in 2006, when China accounted for most of the growth in world’s steel demand. On worldsteel's own projections, India is now the largest single source of that growth. As worldsteel enters its 60th year, I invite the association to consider establishing an office in India,” she said.

worldsteel is one of the largest industry associations in the world, with members in every major steel-producing country. worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Its members represent around 85 per cent of global steel production.

She said such a presence would bring worldsteel “closer to the fast-growing steel markets in South Asia, South east Asia, West Asia, and Africa as our commercial ties with these regions are long-standing.”

Tariffs on steel in some of the largest import markets now reach 50 per cent, while the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) has entered its definitive phase, she said. Sitharaman added that these developments underscored the need for the global steel industry to expand where genuine demand exists, address structural imbalances in capacity, secure its supply chains and reduce emissions.

She said India’s steel capacity expansion was being undertaken in response to rising domestic consumption. “India has no structural excess capacity in the G20 identified sectors, and its capacity additions are responding to consumption that has outpaced production,” she said.