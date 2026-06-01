FMCG companies push volume cart; price hikes to be limited amid challenges

While pricing actions remain on the cards, companies are reluctant to take steep price hikes in order to stay focused on volume growth. Urban consumption has also remained strong for the sector, aided by the government’s efforts to lift spending. Companies cited last year’s income-tax (I-T) reductions as one of the main drivers of growth.

IMD has lowered its 2026 southwest monsoon forecast to 90 per cent of the long-period average, down from the earlier projection of 92 per cent, signalling that rainfall is likely to remain below normal across the country.

An FMCG company executive said that while price hikes are inevitable in such a scenario, lower rainfall could also hurt demand. However, the company plans to take only a 1-2 per cent price hike across its product basket as volume growth remains the priority. “Freight costs, packaging costs, and a weakening rupee are all playing spoilsport, but driving volumes remains our single-minded focus. We will raise prices selectively and keep increases as low as possible,” the executive said.

Mayank Shah, vice-president at Parle Products, said urban demand has remained strong due to I-T reductions, which continue to be one of the primary reasons for higher consumption. He added that the rabi crop has also been good. “Kharif crop and the distribution of rainfall need to be watched closely. There could be some price hikes because of crude oil, while packaging costs remain volatile. We have to wait for packaging costs to stabilise before passing on the increase to consumers, as we cannot allow it to hurt demand,” Shah said. He added that discretionary products could see a greater impact than essentials and food products.

Balaji Wafers, which has a stronger presence in Western India, is also looking at price increases through grammage reductions. However, these changes are not immediate and are likely to come into effect only after two to three months. “We will increase prices as several input costs are rising, but only after a few months. We do not want to dent demand, especially in mass-volume packs priced at ₹5 and ₹10. In those packs, grammage reduction will be limited to 1 gram and 2 grams, respectively,” said Chandubhai Virani, founder and director of Balaji Wafers.

Weathering the storm