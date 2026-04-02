Results preview: FMCG companies may see limited war impact in Q4FY26

They, however, foresee the impact of the war to be felt in Q1FY27.

Analysts expect margins to hold up in Q4FY26.

“We expect Q4 demand to be similar to Q3, with a slight improvement, as the quarter saw full benefits of goods and services tax (GST)-led lower-priced products in the market,” Nomura said in its pre-quarterly report on FMCG companies. The report added that volumes have largely held up.

It said: “We expect Q4FY26 consumer staples sales to grow 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), above its eight-quarter average of 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y. Lower-priced raw materials (RM) inventory to support margins, and drive Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) growth to 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y, much above its eight-quarter average growth of 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y.”

Nuvama Institutional Equities said it doesn’t expect significant impact on companies which have exposure to West Asia.

The brokerage said, “Within staples, CCL Products, Bajaj Consumer, and Tata Consumer (NourishCo) are likely to lead volume growth followed by Nestle and Bikaji Foods.”

It added that in contrast, volumes for Emami, United Spirits (Popular), Colgate, United Breweries, and ITC (Cigarettes) are likely to be weak.

Nomura further said that unseasonal rains in March could be a dampener and impact sales for summer-centric categories like juices, carbonated beverages, cooling oils, ice-creams, talcum powder, deos, face wash, and sunscreens.

However, the brokerage has warned that Q1FY27 could see an impact as geopolitical conditions have resulted in shortage of commercial LPG, which has started impacting or halting production in certain sectors like tiles, glass, garments, and restaurants, leading to daily-wage workers migrating back to their native places. This move could reduce their incomes, and Nomura expects the snowball effect to slow consumption in the quarter.

It also added that due to early signs of migration of workers towards the end of the quarter, urban demand could be impacted in Q1FY27.

Nuvama said Marico, Bajaj Consumer, CCL Products, Tata Consumer, Nestle, and Pidilite are likely to lead in top-line growth in Q4FY26, adding that ITC, Emami and Varun Beverages may prove to be laggards.

“Stable input cost shall support expansion in gross margin. Furthermore, Ebitda margins are likely to improve Y-o-Y for most companies aided by operating leverage,” it added.

With the West Asia conflict still on, crude oil prices have been up, impacting packaging costs, which account for 15-20 per cent of total costs for most FMCG companies, Nuvama added.