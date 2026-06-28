FMCG firms stall price hikes as lower oil prices support volume growth

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are holding back price hikes as crude oil prices have fallen and companies do not want to derail volume growth. Company executives said that with crude oil prices declining, pushing more price increases into the market is not necessary if prices return to levels seen before geopolitical tensions began toward the end of February. Consumer goods companies had resorted to increasing prices of finished goods to reduce the impact of higher raw material costs on their margins. Crude oil is now trading below $80 per barrel, which has brought some relief to companies. Also, the FMCG sector has started to witness growth returning after the goods and services tax (GST) changes implemented in September pushed companies to pass on the benefits to consumers. "We were planning to implement grammage reduction on smaller packs and price increases in larger packs, but we have put it on hold as crude oil prices have started to decline. We were earlier in wait-and-watch mode, but we have changed our stance," Chandu Virani, founder and director at Balaji Wafers, told Business Standard. Biscuit manufacturer Parle Products has also shelved its plans to pass on price increases arising from higher raw material costs. "Crude oil prices have come off and all rates should go back to levels before the Iran-US conflict. We are not implementing any price hike now," Mayank Shah, vice-president at Parle Products, said. He explained that other companies did pass on price hikes, but it appears companies are no longer in a rush to increase product prices. A company executive, speaking on condition of anonymity, said costs started to rise from May onwards and those price increases are already reflected in the market. While crude oil prices have eased, much of the commodity was hedged at higher levels and that raw material still needs to be used. The executive said the company remains in wait-and-watch mode, as the ceasefire remains fragile, before taking any decision on pricing. Many companies informed investors during conference calls after announcing their January-March earnings that they would increase product prices to protect margins.