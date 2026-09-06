Food business crackdown sets off alarm bells, but is it start of a new era?

Reacting to the spree of notices, boardrooms to cloud kitchens are coming to terms with the new reality. There’s no other option, as an industry source pointed out. Between the FSSAI, which sets safety standards at the national level, and the state FDAs (Food and Drug Administration), which implement and monitor the rules at the ground level in states, multiple marquee brands have been made to run around recently to get their house in order and licence suspension revoked.

In August, an Instagram post of FSSAI put a number to its crackdown. It said over 150 notices had been sent to companies over misleading advertisements, false claims and non-compliance with labeling regulations. It listed out some of the companies which had been sent notices over some of these violations — PepsiCo India, Coca-Cola India, Mondelez India, Pernod Ricard, Nestle India, Danone India, Ferrrero India, Diageo, Red Bull India, Abbott India, among others. Besides FMCG companies, hotels such as Hilton, Marriott and Radisson as well as food outlets including KFC, Pizza Hut, Dominos, Costa Coffee, McDonalds have reportedly seen some action or the other over a combination of issues such as hygiene and labeling.

Enforcement action was also initiated against CG Foods for alleged unsafe processing and packaging faults at one its Rajasthan units. While FSSAI cancelled an Amazon warehouse licence, Maharashtra FDA suspended some dark store licences of Blinkit, the largest quick commerce platform in the country.

Then and now

Rewind to 1995, when India first witnessed stringent regulatory action against a major international food outlet over health and hygiene issues. A New Delhi outlet of KFC had to be shut down for a few weeks after an inspection by local health authorities allegedly found flies and some garbage in the restaurant, but the Delhi High Court overturned the order. The incident stood out because it was the first KFC outlet in New Delhi, soon after its India entry, and many other international chains were preparing to enter the country at that time. FSSAI was yet to be born then.

Some 20 years later, in 2015, FSSAI (set up in 2008) was in the news for its faceoff with a multinational. It imposed a nationwide ban on Nestle’s Maggi as lab tests allegedly found excess lead and unapproved levels of monosodium glutamate (MSG) in some samples of the noodle brand. The Bombay High Court, which was hearing the Nestlé plea later in the year, lifted the ban later.

In 2026, the crackdown is much more broad-based. Food product manufacturers to packaging companies and even quick commerce firms are under the scanner. If Yudhvir Singh Malik, a 1983 batch IAS of Haryana cadre, was the face of the Maggi ban as FSSAI CEO at the time, now it’s Tukaram Mundhe, a 2005 batch IAS from Maharshtra cadre. As Maharashtra FDA commissioner, Mundhe has been spearheading the crackdown in the state, while FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani, a 1991 batch IAS from Bihar cadre, is cracking the whip at the central level, even as court cases are being heard on food safety and labeling matters as well as on the “regulatory over-reach’’ in some cases. In a media interview Punhani said he was happy that Mundhe had strengthened the enforcement in Maharashtra.

Sign of a systemic change?

In a shift from the past, FSSAI has taken to the social media in posting its notices and actions. The inspections have been amplified by the social media, where images and videos of alleged food adulteration and poor hygiene have become increasingly common, a company executive pointed out.

“It is delayed action, but this has been a long time coming. It could not have been brushed under the carpet anymore because the issue was turning into a flashpoint in consumers’ minds,” Ankur Bisen, senior partner at consulting firm The Knowledge Company, told Business Standard while explaining the FSSAI actions as well as the Maharashtra FDA getting aggressive.

Will all this lead to any systemic change? That remains to be seen, according to Bisen.

s argued that its important to differentiate between the violations while taking regulatory action against food companies. “There is a distinction between the underlying ingredients and composition of a product being permitted by FSSAI, and the particular tagline or marketing claim that is used for that product,” said Saurya Bhattacharya, partner at JSA, a law firm.

Amidst much outcry over the actions, Bhattacharya said: “FSSAI is within its regulatory powers to conduct inspections and, depending on its findings, take various enforcement actions. Whether a particular inspection was conducted properly, whether the findings were justified, and whether the resulting order was fair, reasonable or proportionate are separate questions.”

Historically speaking, the regulator has not been assertive enough, pointed out Arun Gupta, a paediatrician and convenor — Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest - India (NAPi), a national think tank on nutrition. In the last 20 years since FSSAI has been around, there have been few crackdowns, he said, adding that the regulator has been criticised earlier for not doing anything. “If Indian people or the Indian courts want the status quo to continue, there’s little need for a full-fledged regulator in the first place,” he said.

On advertising and marketing of packaged food, Gupta said the regulations were weak at the moment.

“If companies are doing something wrong, they should be penalised. It is ultimately a matter of public health,” Gupta argued. A company official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said FSSAI as a regulator has a duty towards the people of the country. While the recent spate of notices and calling out irregularities are a positive sign, the processes are not being followed, triggering a chaotic situation.

“The companies need to be given time and opportunity to explain,’’ he said. In many cases, companies are complaining that notices are being sent to the offenders while getting posted on the social media, creating confusion. “While the optics have a purpose, companies need time to respond,’’ another source said.

Risks and opportunities

For the packaged-food industry, tighter scrutiny results in both risks and opportunities.

“Their entire business models are structured around these products. There are share­holders, value chains, factories and many people dependent on these businesses. Abrupt changes can be very costly for companies and can create systemic risks,” Bisen said.

But he rejects the idea that the industry has been caught unprepared.

Companies are increasingly exploring health-oriented products, new categories and alternative sources of growth, Bisen pointed out, adding that the shift would eventually become structural. “Companies will increasingly look at new options, new ways to grow, new categories and new product innovations. That is where I think the industry will eventually pivot,” he said.