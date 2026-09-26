Saturday, September 26, 2026 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / People don't realise how food safety lapses risk public health: Mundhe

People don't realise how food safety lapses risk public health: Mundhe

People often view illnesses from the health point rather than linking them to the food and beverages they consume, he opined

Tukaram Mundhe

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Maharashtra Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Saturday said the biggest issue concerning food safety in India is that it is causing "public health havoc" which people are yet to realise.

People often view illnesses from the health point rather than linking them to the food and beverages they consume, he opined.

Speaking at a press conference after the 'Tukaram Se Takkar' talk session at Karnavati University in Ahmedabad, Mundhe also said several laws, rules and regulations related to food safety are already in place, but are not being properly followed.

"The largest or the biggest issue in India regarding food safety is that it is causing public health havoc. We are not realising it. The sooner we understand and appreciate it, the better it will be for us," the IAS officer said.

 

The issue with food safety is that regulations in place are not being followed, he said.

Also Read

Maharashtra drought crisis: Fadnavis compares situation with 1972

Maharashtra declares drought in 265 talukas, announces relief measures

Ganesh Visarjan 2026

Telangana to close schools, colleges tomorrow for Ganesh idol immersion

Maharashtra drought crisis: Fadnavis compares situation with 1972

Current drought situation could be worse than 1972, says Maharashtra CM

Online shopping, quick commerce, zepto

FSSAI initiates penal action against five leading e-commerce platforms

food safety, FDA crackdown

Food, drug crackdowns test India's regulatory enforcement musclepremium

"Rules do exist, acts do exist. Except maybe licensing and registration, no regulation is followed. This is how we are compromising public health," Mundhe told reporters.

People often view illnesses from the health point rather than linking them to the food and beverages they consume, he said while citing changes in India's disease burden since Independence.

"Around 65 to 70 per cent of the disease burden in India at the time of Independence was attributable to communicable diseases, while today, a similar proportion of the country's disease burden is from non-communicable diseases (NCDs)," he said.

"Today, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, cardiac diseases are increasing. Even at the age of 25-30, we are getting cardiac arrests, and this has a direct correlation with what we eat," Mundhe asserted.

He said lack of awareness and sensitivity towards food safety and standards was another major concern.

"We need to be much, much more sensitive about our food safety and standards, and adapting those standards and food safety not only when you eat outside but also at home," he said.

The Maharashtra FDA chief said people will have to build food culture and habits based on safety and standards.

"We should consume food which is safe, which is standard. The three major stakeholders, comprising food business operators, regulators Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and state FDAs as well as people will have to work towards food safety," Mundhe said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jitendra Singh

India poised to lead next-gen medical practices globally: Jitendra Singh

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Next large investment should be in AI infrastructure, says Sitharaman

A coal stockpile at a power plant in Tuticorin, India

Centre orders captive coal plants to run at full capacity from Oct 1

Housing

Housing sales fall 6% to 103K units across top 9 cities in Q3: PropEquity

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, BRAND VISIBILITY

AI is shopping for you now. What does that mean for ecommerce in India?

Topics : Maharashtra News Food safety

Buzzing :

Asian Games 2026 LIVEAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyCJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 7:26 PM IST