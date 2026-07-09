For India's travel industry, it's singing in rain season as bookings rise

Online travel technology platform EaseMyTrip will run its Monsoon Travel Sale from July 7 to 10, encouraging people to travel during the monsoon season with discounts of up to ₹15,000 on flights and hotels, and holiday packages starting at ₹11,599.

The online travel aggregator said the sale has been timed to coincide with the peak monsoon travel period and aims to drive bookings across domestic and international destinations, catering to growing demand for leisure holidays, family vacations, and short seasonal getaways.

“We are seeing travellers become more intentional about how they plan their holidays, looking for the right mix of value, convenience, and memorable experiences,” said Manmeet Ahluwalia, chief marketing officer, EaseMyTrip.

The offers cover domestic and international destinations, including Goa, Kerala, Kashmir, Bali, the Maldives, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Brussels-headquartered Radisson Hotel Group also observed that the monsoon is emerging as a preferred travel season rather than an off-peak period. “Across our portfolio, we have seen strong momentum during the May-June period, with occupancies outperforming last year and July bookings currently pacing nearly 10 per cent ahead year-on-year,” said Nikhil Sharma, managing director (MD) and chief operating officer (South Asia), Radisson Hotel Group.

Guests are increasingly seeking holistic stay experiences, from wellness facilities and indoor recreational offerings to regional cuisine and seasonal comfort food, he added. “We are seeing a structural shift where domestic leisure travel is no longer confined to just two peak seasons. The monsoon, for instance, has emerged as a powerful travel driver in its own right,” said Shwetank Singh, MD and chief executive officer, Chalet Hotels.

He added that the monsoon, combined with continued momentum in business travel and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions), is reinforcing confidence in the sector’s long-term, sustainable growth.

“With the monsoon having set in across parts of the country, including Kerala and Goa, and gradually progressing along the western coast, we are witnessing a growing trend of travellers making the most of extended weekends and public holidays for monsoon travel this year by opting for short, nature-led getaways,” said S D Nandakumar, president and country head of holidays & corporate tours at SOTC Travel.

He said destinations such as the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Wayanad, Munnar, and Kerala continue to hold strong appeal in the southern states, while locations such as Kasauli, Mussoorie, Nainital, Kanatal, and Naukuchiatal are drawing travellers in the north, with interest coming from customers across Tier-II and Tier-III markets.

No longer a spoiler