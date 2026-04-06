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Foreign firms lease record 9.1 mn sq ft office space for GCCs in Q1: CBRE

As per the data, the total gross leasing of office spaces rose 5 per cent across top 9 cities to 20.7 million square feet in January-March from 19.7 million square feet in the year-ago period

office space, REIT, GCC

Bengaluru-led office leasing with a 29 per cent share, followed by Delhi-NCR (22 per cent) and Mumbai (16 per cent)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 11:55 AM IST

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Foreign firms leased a record 9.1 million sq ft office space last quarter across India's top 9 cities to set up Global Capability Centres (GCCs), according to CBRE.

Real estate consultant CBRE on Monday released its office market data for January-March period, which showed that the office space demand remained strong driven by leasing of workspaces for establishment of GCCs.

As per the data, the total gross leasing of office spaces rose 5 per cent across top 9 cities to 20.7 million square feet in January-March from 19.7 million square feet in the year-ago period.

The nine cities are -- Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Kochi.

 

The leasing of space for GCCs stood at record 9.1 million sq ft in the January-March period, the highest in any quarter.

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"The record GCC leasing activity is a definitive signal of India's position as the global destination of choice for high-complexity capability functions," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

He noted that this demand is not concentrated in a single sector but spans across sectors, including e-commerce, technology, and BFSI.

"The demand is increasingly being driven by mid-market and nano GCCs alongside established Fortune 500 occupiers," Magazine said.

The consultant said that American firms contributed 73 per cent of the total GCC leasing.

Ram Chandnani, Managing Director, Leasing Services, India, CBRE, said the occupiers of workspaces are preferring green-certified, amenity-rich locations.

"As occupiers adopt AI-ready workspace strategies and GCCs evolve into multi-functional innovation hubs, we expect leasing momentum to remain healthy through 2026," he said.

Bengaluru-led office leasing with a 29 per cent share, followed by Delhi-NCR (22 per cent) and Mumbai (16 per cent).

These three cities accounted for around 67 per cent of the total gross office leasing across nine cities during the January-March period of 2026, the consultant said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 11:55 AM IST

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