Formal labour tag hides the reality of industrial workers in India

The gap between what is defined as formal work and what workers get as benefits is wide. Data from the Periodic Labour Force Surveys shows that while workers’ benefits have improved, the pace is slow and uneven.

In rural areas, the share of workers without a written contract reduced from 68.3 per cent in 2020 to 60.7 per cent in 2025. Urban areas have seen a sharper drop — from 66.8 per cent to 56.3 per cent.

The share of workers without paid leave in urban India fell from 51 per cent in 2020 to 44 per cent in 2025 but half of rural workers still lack that benefit. Social security coverage shows broadly the same trend.

As many as 57.3 per cent of rural and 47.7 per cent of urban workers do not get any benefits of formal employment. Gender gaps persist, particularly in urban areas where women are more likely than men to lack social security coverage. What these numbers suggest is that the labour market is making incremental improvements in employment benefits but remains largely informal. (Chart 1)

Job precarity is worst in central and northern states. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh top that metric, with nearly half of workers lacking basic protections. Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan rank next.

States regarded as better governed or more socially developed are not stellar either. As many as 43.2 per cent of workers in Kerala and 34.9 per cent in Tamil Nadu do not get basic protection. On the other end, the smaller Northeastern states of Meghalaya and Mizoram have fewer such workers. The divide not only reflects differences in economic structure but also the varying strength of labour institutions across states.

Looking at trends over time, there is little churn among the worst performers. Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh consistently have had a huge number of workers lacking social security, making only minor improvements. Rajasthan has seen a gradual decline but remains firmly among the worst affected. Bihar’s count increased sharply in 2024 and then eased slightly. In Tripura, the share of such workers has nearly doubled over the years.