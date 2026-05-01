Formal labour tag hides the reality of industrial workers in India
Millions of them don't have clear job contracts and safety benefits
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
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Thousands of contract workers in Noida blocked roads earlier in April and clashed with the police in some places — protests that reflect a wider unease in India’s labour market where even so-called regular wage jobs offer limited security. Workers are “salaried” in company records but many lack written contracts, paid leave and often any form of social security.
Topics : BS Number Wise Labourer labour market Labour laws