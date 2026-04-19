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Four-line rail corridor planned in Odisha to ease Howrah-Chennai congestion

Railways plans a four-line corridor along coastal Odisha to ease congestion on the Howrah-Chennai main line, while upgrading stations and boosting connectivity across the state

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inspecting redevelopment work at Bhubaneswar railway station on Sunday

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inspecting redevelopment work at Bhubaneswar railway station on Sunday

Hemant Kumar Rout Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 11:01 PM IST

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Union Minister for Railways, I&B and Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said a four-line railway corridor along coastal Odisha from Balasore to Berhampur is being planned to decongest the vital Howrah-Chennai main line and facilitate faster movement of both passenger and freight trains.
 
“This strategic project will boost connectivity under East Coast Railway (ECoR) and play a crucial role in easing congestion. Work has begun on several newly announced railway lines. These initiatives will strengthen regional connectivity, support economic growth and integrate Odisha more closely with national freight and passenger networks,” he said.
 
The minister reviewed key infrastructure initiatives and the redevelopment of Bhubaneswar railway station during his one-day tour to the capital city to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of India’s first 3D glass chip packaging unit being set up by Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of US-headquartered 3D Glass Solutions Inc.
   
During his visit, Vaishnaw inspected the ongoing redevelopment and modernisation works at Bhubaneswar railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, which covers 1,324 stations across the country. The city station is being redeveloped at a cost of ₹398 crore. He reviewed the progress of passenger-centric upgrades, including improved station facilities, enhanced accessibility, better circulation areas and modern airport-like amenities.
 
Once redeveloped, Bhubaneswar railway station will feature a modern five-storey terminal with airport-like amenities, including executive lounges, spacious waiting areas and dedicated commercial zones set amid landscaped surroundings.

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The railway station will have an air concourse linking all six platforms for seamless passenger movement, along with elevated driveways on both the eastern and western sides for smoother access. Expanded foot overbridges, improved platform shelters, lifts and escalators, an information centre and a food plaza will enhance passenger convenience.
 
Vaishnaw interacted with passengers and directed officials to expedite the pace of work to ensure timely completion. Reviewing the proposed elevated corridor on the eastern side, he instructed that all pending issues be resolved on priority to facilitate its early completion.
 
“Railway projects worth over ₹90,000 crore are currently under execution across the state. Odisha has received a record budget allocation of over ₹10,000 crore (₹10,928 crore) for railway development, which is significantly higher and nearly 13 times more than the average allocation in previous decades,” he maintained.
 
Highlighting inclusive growth, Vaishnaw said there is a special focus on strengthening railway connectivity in Western Odisha, particularly along the Junagarh–Nabarangpur–Jeypore–Malkangiri–Bhadrachalam corridor, which will significantly improve access to tribal and aspirational regions.
 
He also informed that 59 railway stations across Odisha are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, bringing modern amenities and enhanced passenger experience across the state.
 
The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned ₹2,379 crore to modernise 59 railway stations in the state. Apart from the Bhubaneswar station, other major allocations include ₹348 crore for Sambalpur, ₹303 crore for Cuttack, ₹197 crore for Balasore and ₹177 crore for Puri.
 
“The railway infrastructure across the state will continue to be upgraded with a focus on speed, safety and passenger comfort, ensuring balanced and inclusive development across all regions,” Vaishnaw added.
 

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Topics : Odisha Railways Indian Railways

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First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 11:01 PM IST

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