CMA CGM reflags fifth vessel in India as shipping expansion gathers pace

French carrier and one of the world’s largest container movers, CMA CGM, on Wednesday reflagged a vessel under the Indian flag, making it the company’s fifth vessel to have changed flags.

The vessel, CMA CGM Vila Do Conde, with a capacity of 2,592 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), a standard unit of measurement in container shipping, will further enhance service efficiency for customers across key trade routes, the company said.

The vessel was flying the Maltese flag earlier.

Reflagging of vessels is picking up pace with the government’s plan to have a larger fleet owned by India. In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for self-sufficiency in shipping, citing India’s ₹6 trillion outgo to foreign shipping lines in maritime trade.

All five vessels of the French carrier have been reflagged since last year. In February, Modi visited the company’s headquarters in Marseille with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The French carrier also plans to flag its sixth vessel in the country by the end of May, as part of its expansion strategy.

The company has strategic initiatives planned to support India’s maritime ecosystem, on account of India playing an increasingly important role in global trade, it said.

In February, CMA CGM became the first major international carrier to order vessels from an Indian shipyard, after it signed a $350 million deal with state-owned Cochin Shipyard for the supply of six dual-fuel vessels.

It also has significant investments planned across logistics, with a $300 million one lined up in Maharashtra, the company’s chairman Rodolphe Saade had told this paper in an interview.

It is also eyeing operations in inland waterways, but is in the process of identifying a viable business proposal.

The company has been advocating that the Indian government leverage Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) as a vessel registration hub, according to a senior executive.

Registering vessels under the Indian flag has been a priority for the government as it eyes a larger share of global trade. While it has commercial benefits, the West Asia crisis has also led global experts to link it to maritime security.