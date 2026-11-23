The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India ( FSSAI ) has stepped up action against food and beverage companies in recent months, targeting issues ranging from food safety violations to misleading product claims and labelling irregularities. Bisleri International is the latest to come under its scrutiny.

FSSAI has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri after a sample of its packaged drinking water from its Goa facility was declared unsafe, with bromate levels exceeding the prescribed limit. A referral laboratory also detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Bisleri has challenged the findings, saying independent tests found bromate levels within permissible limits. It said it submitted the results to FSSAI earlier this year in February and would continue to cooperate with the regulator.

Here are the recent actions taken by the regulator against food companies.

Nestle, Zydus face notices over product claims

In October, FSSAI issued notices to Nestle India and Zydus Wellness over alleged misleading claims on their products.

Nestle was asked to provide scientific evidence supporting claims on its Lactogen Pro 1 and Nan Excella Pro Stage 1 infant nutrition products. The regulator questioned claims relating to whey protein digestibility and immune system support.

ALSO READ: FSSAI suspends licences of five nutraceutical firms over safety violations Zydus Wellness received a notice over claims made for Complan, including its advertisements and product promotions.

PepsiCo, Red Bull face scrutiny over energy drink labels

FSSAI also initiated action against major energy drink manufacturers over the use of the 'energy drink' label.

In an affidavit before the Delhi High Court in November, the regulator accused PepsiCo of marketing its Sting and Adrenaline Rush beverages as energy drinks despite the absence of prescribed standards for the category.

FSSAI also raised concerns over similar labelling by Red Bull, Monster, Hell Energy and Reliance Consumer Products' Campa Energy Drink.

The regulator had earlier directed manufacturers to stop using the 'energy drink' descriptor. The companies challenged the directions in court.

FSSAI subsequently issued a fresh show-cause notice to Red Bull India, seeking scientific evidence to support its use of the label.

Six nutraceutical manufacturers face action

In November, FSSAI took regulatory action against six nutraceutical manufacturers over violations involving ingredients, product composition and manufacturing hygiene.

The companies were Airen Herbals, Aquabliss Lifesciences, Raskam Healthcare, Supercure Biotech, Ambico Ayurvedic Healthcare and Vedant Remedies.

ALSO READ: Bisleri challenges FSSAI's unsafe-sample finding, says water safe to drink The violations included the use of expired and non-permitted ingredients, excessive levels of certain nutrients, misleading product claims and poor manufacturing conditions. FSSAI also suspended licences in connection with some of the violations.

Priyagold maker, Dodla Dairy face prosecution

In October, FSSAI initiated prosecution against Surya Food and Agro, the maker of Priyagold biscuits, Dodla Dairy and Ueir Organic Foods over food safety violations.

The regulator found that bran meant for cattle feed had been used as an ingredient in Priyagold biscuits. A sample of Dodla Dairy's full-cream milk was found to be substandard, while samples of yellow raisins from Ueir Organic Foods contained pesticide residues above permissible limits.

FSSAI also issued notices to three other food businesses over safety and hygiene deficiencies.

FSSAI inspected 56,431 food establishments across the country between September 1 and November 5, collected 43,939 samples and found 2,273 of the 23,648 samples analysed to be non-compliant. The enforcement drive resulted in 410 prosecutions, 1,133 licence suspensions and the seizure of food products worth ₹81.8 crore.