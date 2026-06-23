From chats to commerce: Why India is WhatsApp's most important market

From family groups and school updates to customer support and ecommerce, WhatsApp has become deeply woven into everyday life across India. Since its launch in 2009, WhatsApp's vast user base has made India central to Meta's ambitions in business messaging, payments, artificial intelligence-based services and digital commerce. WhatsApp today has more than three billion monthly active users worldwide. India alone accounts for an estimated 850 million-plus users, more than any other country and close to a third of the platform's global audience. Meta does not officially disclose country-level user numbers, but multiple industry estimates place India ahead of every other market by a wide margin.

Now, Meta, WhatsApp's parent firm, has appointed The scale becomes clearer when compared with other major markets. Estimates suggest India alone has more WhatsApp users than the next nine largest markets combined.Now, Meta, WhatsApp's parent firm, has appointed Cred founder Kunal Shah as WhatsApp's global head, reinforcing the importance of India to its global operations.

Why India matters to WhatsApp

India's importance goes far beyond user numbers. While WhatsApp is primarily a messaging app in many countries, in India it has evolved into a daily utility. In many Indian households, family coordination happens through WhatsApp groups. Housing societies use it to communicate maintenance notices and security alerts. Schools share assignments, exam schedules, and parent updates through class groups. Employers coordinate shifts, meetings, and project work through WhatsApp chats. For small businesses, WhatsApp often functions as a customer service channel, order management system, and marketing platform all at once. Doctors and clinics use it for appointment reminders and patient follow-ups. Delivery firms send tracking updates. Political parties distribute campaign messages. News organisations use WhatsApp channels and groups to distribute content. Government departments increasingly use it to communicate public-service information.

This combination of scale, frequency, and dependence makes India unlike any other WhatsApp market in the world.

Research from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism found that 46 per cent of Indian respondents used WhatsApp for news daily, while 54 per cent said they trusted news received on the platform.

The mobile-first advantage

India's scale becomes even more significant when viewed against broader digital adoption trends. According to the government, India has approximately 958 million active internet users with over one billion mobile connections.

Unlike many other markets where internet adoption began on desktop computers, India's digital revolution was significantly smartphone-led. For millions of first-time internet users, the smartphone was their first and only computing device.

WhatsApp benefited from this shift because it was simple, lightweight, and worked effectively on low-cost smartphones and slower mobile networks. Also, unlike social networks that required users to create profiles and build connections from scratch, WhatsApp was based on phone numbers. Anyone with a mobile number could start using it immediately.

The app also adapted well to India's linguistic diversity. Users could communicate in English, Hindi, and dozens of regional languages without needing specialised digital skills.

The introduction of group messaging further accelerated adoption.

As mobile data costs fell sharply following the launch of Reliance Jio in 2016, WhatsApp's growth accelerated further.

Why Europe and the US are different

Countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands also have very high WhatsApp penetration rates. However, Europe's user base is spread across multiple countries, languages, and regulatory environments. Even when penetration rates exceed those in India, the absolute number of users is much smaller because of population differences.

The scenario is different in US, where SMS remains widely used. Apple's iMessage also became the default messaging service for many iPhone users.

At the same time, Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct Messages, Snapchat, and FaceTime fragmented the market.

As a result, WhatsApp became especially important for immigrant communities and international communication rather than serving as the default messaging layer for the entire population.

The small-business engine

For Meta, India's business opportunity may ultimately prove more valuable than its user numbers.

According to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), India has more than 87 million MSMEs. Many of these operate with limited technology infrastructure and modest marketing budgets, and WhatsApp often replaces multiple digital tools. A chat thread can serve as a storefront, order book, customer support desk, and marketing channel.

According to Meta, WhatsApp Business allows merchants to create product catalogues, automate customer interactions, send order updates, and provide customer support through the platform. The tech giant has repeatedly highlighted business messaging as one of its fastest-growing revenue opportunities.

Payments: the unfinished opportunity

WhatsApp Pay operates on India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) network, allowing users to send and receive money within chats. However, it trails significantly behind market leaders such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data show that WhatsApp Pay processed around 61 million UPI transactions in January 2025, not even one per cent of 8.1 billion for PhonePe and 6.18 billion for Google Pay.

Nevertheless, India remains strategically important because WhatsApp already controls the communication layer.