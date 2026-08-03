From IPL finals to concerts, multiplexes seek a life beyond the movies

PVR Inox , India's largest multiplex chain, now wants to be known for more than just movies. Speaking during the company's Q1FY27 earnings conference call, Managing Director Ajay Bijli said the live screenings of the IPL and Fifa World Cup received an "encouraging response", and the company plans to expand its alternate content offerings for a wider range of leisure experiences.

The strategy mirrors a broader global trend. Overseas exhibitors such as AMC, Cineworld and Event Cinemas are regularly screening concerts, opera, live sports and gaming tournaments.

India's appetite for live experiences is also growing. According to a report released by Ficci-EY in March, the country's media and entertainment sector grew 9 per cent to ₹2.78 trillion in 2025, while organised live events, including ticketed concerts, large public events and religious gatherings, emerged as one of its fastest-growing segments, expanding 44 per cent. PwC expects the industry to continue growing steadily through 2029, driven by a young population, rising incomes and increasing demand for experiences.

This growing demand is prompting multiplex operators to rethink the role of the cinema hall. Instead of being destinations that come alive only when a blockbuster releases, can they become year-round entertainment venues?

Alternate content gathers pace

PVR Inox's own numbers show that while alternative programming remains a relatively small part of the business, it is helping improve screen utilisation and attracting premium-paying audiences. During the first quarter of FY27, the company reported that screenings of alternate content and re-releases of old movies drew 250,000 admissions, contributing 1 per cent of the company's gross box-office collections (GBOC). The company said these events commanded an average ticket price (ATP) of ₹409, nearly 50 per cent higher than the company's overall ATP of ₹273 for the quarter.

According to the company statement, PVR Inox operated 1,779 screens across 113 cities at the end of June, with a weighted average of 1,718 screens during the quarter. Occupancy improved to 25.3 per cent, up from 22 per cent a year earlier, yet management believes there remains significant headroom to increase utilisation.

MD Bijli said the company is positioning PVR Inox as an out-of-home entertainment destination rather than relying solely on blockbuster films, using live sports, concerts, comedy and other events to "sweat the asset" beyond traditional movie screenings.

More than just movies

For multiplex operators, movies remain the biggest driver of footfalls. A blockbuster can keep auditoriums packed for weeks, but a weak release calendar often leaves expensive screens underutilised even as fixed costs such as rent, salaries and maintenance continue to mount. The challenge has become more pronounced as India's film industries, especially Bollywood, have grown increasingly reliant on a handful of tentpole releases. At the same time, many mid-budget films have struggled to draw audiences to theatres, with some finding acceptability on streaming platforms instead.

"The definition of a night out has evolved significantly," Rajesh Sethi, partner and leader, media, entertainment and sports at PwC India, told Business Standard. "For younger audiences, it is no longer just about watching a film. It is about being part of a shared experience."

That shift in consumer behaviour is encouraging exhibitors to rethink how they use their cinema networks. Instead of measuring growth only by adding more screens, multiplex operators are increasingly focused on getting more out of their existing assets by offering audiences a wider mix of entertainment.

According to Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas at BookMyShow, fandom-led experiences such as BTS concert films have already demonstrated the power of bringing communities together, while live screenings of marquee sporting events recreate much of the excitement of being inside a stadium.

"IPL, the ICC Cricket World Cup and FIFA World Cup have consistently demonstrated that fans enjoy coming together to watch high-stakes moments on the big screen," he said.

Sheetal Birla, general manager, India, Live Your City by Fever, sees an even wider opportunity. She believes cinemas can become an extension of the live entertainment ecosystem by making premium experiences accessible to audiences who may not otherwise be able to attend them.

"The opportunity is not to replace the live experience, but to broaden its reach," Birla told Business Standard. Through live broadcasts, exclusive screenings and event-led programming, cinemas can help artists, promoters and entertainment companies engage audiences beyond traditional venues, she said.

Careful curation is the key

According to Birla, cinemas are well placed to become an extension of India's live entertainment ecosystem, but that success would depend on careful curation rather than simply filling empty screens.

"Consumers need a compelling reason to leave home," she said. "The experience has to feel distinctly different from streaming the same content on a personal screen."

Saksena also cautioned that not every event naturally lends itself to the cinema format. The opportunity lies in carefully curated programming backed by strong fan communities, commercially viable pricing and sustained consumer awareness.

Sweating the assets

Unlike films, which depend on studio release schedules, concerts, sports screenings and other live events can be slotted into quieter periods, helping operators improve screen utilisation while driving incremental spending on food and beverages. For multiplex operators, alternate programming is not just about offering audiences more choice. It is also about improving returns from expensive real estate.

Ananay Jain, national industry leader, media & entertainment at Grant Thornton Bharat, believes multiplexes are well placed to capitalise on this shift because their existing infrastructure already supports large-scale community experiences.

"You can watch a blockbuster at home, but you can't recreate the collective excitement of watching a cricket final, a concert film or a gaming championship with hundreds of other fans," he said.

The next growth engine

Improving the productivity of existing screens, according to industry experts, is the next growth engine for multiplexes.

Sethi believes exhibitors that evolve into multi-format entertainment destinations will be best placed for the future.

"The decision to step out will increasingly be driven by the overall experience, including premium viewing technology, better food and beverage offerings, exclusive live events and fan communities," he said.

That could fundamentally change how multiplexes operate. A cinema screening a blockbuster on Friday, an IPL match over the weekend and a concert film the following week may be responding more effectively to changing consumer preferences than one that relies solely on movie releases.