From steel to pharma, Indian firms bet $40 billion on manufacturing in US

The company putting up the mega-project — through its subsidiary Mesabi Metallics — was the $18 billion Essar group, whose interests straddle energy, infrastructure, metals, mining, retail and tech. It’s not the only one in the US play: Suddenly, a bevy of Indian firms — others include Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, JSW group, Sterlite group and Abhyuday group — are making a beeline for the US.

Leveraging Trump’s push to bring manufacturing back to the US and generate new jobs, they have collectively announced investments upwards of $40 billion this year — in pharma, tech, refinery, infrastructure and steel. This does not include the 168,000 barrels-per-day refinery project by Reliance Industries with America First Refining (AFR) in Texas, also announced by Trump. J P Morgan estimates the first phase could bring in $60 billion.

American jobs

Not only that, the Indian firms that have divulged their employment plans show they will create over 11,000 new American jobs. Over a third of the $50 billion investment announced in the SelectUSA Investment Summit this May came from India. In contrast, the total investment made by Indian firms in the US between 2021-22 (FY22) and FY26 was $15.9 billion, according to Indian government data.

Of course, to put it in perspective, Indian investment is still small compared with what the big boys are sending — Taiwan’s TSMC alone has committed an investment of $350 billion for building chip fabrication plants in the US. South Korea has activated its $350 billion trade investment deal with its firms planning to put up gas power and nuclear energy plants.

Which sectors are bringing Indian companies to the US? The leader by a mile is steel and steel products. As many as five steel companies — Essar, JSW Steel, Jindal Pipe, Jindal Tubular and Welpsun Tubular — have announced new investments in the US.

Some of this may have to do with Trump’s tariffs, of course. Bhavik Bhagwanji Shah, analyst, metals and mining, Choice Institutional Equities, said: “Indian steelmakers are not investing in the US because India lacks demand — they are doing it because Washington has effectively closed the borders to foreign steel.”

Shah said Trump’s 50 per cent import tariff has priced out overseas shipments, while federal infrastructure rules requiring steel to be “melted and poured” inside the country leaves building local capacity the only way in. All in all, it makes good business sense for Indian firms.

As Shah put it, “Tariffs built the wall and high domestic US steel prices make it worth it.” According to estimates by global pricing system SteelBenchmarker, the price of hot rolled coil steel in the US is nearly three times that of global export.

It gets better. The US is a compelling market where demand is growing: Many of its factories are old and inefficient, based on old blast furnaces, and some have had to close down. The last big steel plant built in the country was way back in 1966, so there is a need for new ones. The proposed high-tech Essar plant with a capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) will account for a tenth of total US production.

Good for Trump?

All of this comes as handy for Trump, who has just led his Republican Party to one of the biggest mid-term wipeouts in US history. He would have noted that jobs are a key Essar focus — 6,000 temporary jobs during construction and 1,750 when the Iowa plant kicks off. Plus $95 billion in total economic output over construction and 10 years of operation.

Mesabi Metallics Chairman Rewant Ruia said: “This is a defining moment for American steel. We are building a fully integrated steel plant from the ground up, connecting Minnesota iron ore resources (where $3 billion has been invested and a pellet plant is being commissioned) with steel-making in Iowa to produce 100 per cent American Steel”.

For Mumbai-based JSW Steel, which has announced a $225 million investment to modernise its projects in Ohio and Texas, the US is an important market. Parth Jindal, who oversees US steel operations at JSW group, said the company has already invested close to $3 billion in the US of which $350 million has come in the last three years to set up capabilities for “melted and manufactured products”.

“These investments allow us to make high-grade steel in America for critical sectors such as energy, infrastructure, transportation and for specialised applications,” he added.

Experts said the company, instead of importing semi-finished steel slabs from Brazil, Mexico and even India — on which it did not get tariff exemptions — is modernising the Ohio plant to produce the thick steel slabs in the US.

Spooked by tariffs

The threat of tariffs also looms on the pharma sector. Although currently exempt from duties, Trump has threatened a 100 per cent tariff from August 2028 and up to 200 per cent by August 2029 on generic drugs. In 2026, as many as 11 Indian pharma majors committed $19 billion — anchor­ed by Sun Pharma’s acquisition of US-based Organan & Co for a staggering $11.5 billion.

The US accounts for a substantial 35 per cent of Indian pharma export revenue. As Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings and Research, put it: “The risk of potential future tariffs has made local manufacturing an increasingly important strategic consideration, due to their large exposure to the US market. Manufacturing locally will help protect market access and cut exposure to future import barriers.”

That is not the only overriding reason to manufacture in the US. Crisil Intelligence Director Sehul Bhatt said: “Inorganic investments provide a faster route to market entry in a highly regulated environment. The US remains an attra­ctive destination owing to its large healt­hcare market and sustained demand for affordable medicines, a segment in which Indian firms have built strong capabilities and competitive advantages through generics.”

Munde added: “Acquisitions and local capacity expansion in the US also enable firms to move beyond vanilla generics to complex generics and specialty products”. Sun Pharma’s acquisition of Organon has doubled its revenue and given it access to 10 new global markets, including China.

For other companies, manufacturing in the US allows them to be near their customers. Sterlite Technologies is investing $100 million in making optical interconnects, which help move massive amounts of data between servers at lightning speeds in data centres.

It built a plant three years ago to manufacture optical fibre cables in South Carolina. Global CEO Rahul Puri said: “The primary reason for us is to be near our customers, as it helps reduce the turnaround time, address their needs faster and makes it easier to co- develop products and undertake research and development with our hyperscale and telecom customers.”

RIL’s greenfield

In refining, the Reliance deal appears to be a win-win for both sides, although RIL is yet to make an official statement. For one, the US has not had any major greenfield refinery built in the last 50 years due to huge costs and stiff environmental rules. The investment bet is big. AFR in a statement said a “global super power” (Trump named RIL) has provided a “nine-figure investment” at a “10-digit valuation”, hinting at its scale.

A senior executive at a leading oil company aware of the US market, said: “The bulk of the refining capacity in the Gulf Coast in the US is optimised for heavy crude, which contains more sulphur. But for the majority of the shale production in the US, which yields ultra light crude, there is not enough refining capacity. It is this gap that the proposed refining plant can bridge.”

Reliance has signed a binding contract with AFR allowing it to buy products from the refinery for 20 years. This could also give India a hedge against disruptions in West Asia and repair India’s trade imbalance with the US — an area of concern for Trump.

Mid-term posers

These investments are not without challenges, or at least questions. Will the recent sweeping victory by the Democrats in the mid-term elections, for instance, force Trump to move away from the high tariffs and protectionist regime? If he does so, Indian steel companies could lose their protection and face competition from imports.

Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the think tank American Action Forum wrote in the New York Times last week that if Trump were right, the country would have had a surge of new steel mills and jobs in the sector. But in a decade that needle has not moved.

In pharma, says Munde, the Democratic Party sweep could reduce the urgency of tariff-driven manufacturing investme­nts. “We believe that it will not impact Indian pharma’s broader US investment strategy. In fact, lower tariff-risk would be positive for firms that can continue supplying to the US efficiently from their lower-cost Indian manufacturing base.” Alternatively, pharma executives said, they will make in the US and supply at a higher price in a protected market.

Some analysts have also been sceptical about the refinery project — JP Morgan pointed out in a note that assuring profitability in such a project remains key and government incentives will likely be required to support it.