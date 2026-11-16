FSSAI acts against six nutraceutical makers over food safety violations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday said it had taken regulatory action against nutraceutical manufacturers, including licence suspension, over serious food safety violations.

Nutraceuticals (a combination of “nutrition” and “pharmaceutical”) are described by FSSAI as a “category of foods which consists of extracts, isolates and purified chemical compounds having a physiological benefit and help to maintain health.” They are food-derived products that provide targeted, medicinal-like health benefits beyond daily nutrition and are primarily regulated by FSSAI.

While a section of the industry wants stricter regulation of nutraceuticals, given their widespread use, the food sector wants lighter oversight.

The food regulator has recently intensified inspections of manufacturing facilities, particularly in the nutraceutical sector. It identified some manufacturers, products and violations in an Instagram post and shared photographs of the “unhygienic conditions found at the manufacturing premises.”

The six companies that faced FSSAI action are Airen Herbals, Aquabliss Lifesciences, Raskam Healthcare, Supercure Biotech, Ambico Ayurvedic Healthcare and Vedant Remedies.

Violations were observed in two Airen Herbals products. Its ‘Lycowey Syrup’ contained thiamin, vitamin E acetate, copper, selenium and zinc at levels that exceeded the prescribed Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) limits per serving. ‘Maxford Pain Relief’ had unauthorised knee relief claims and knee pain imagery. Furthermore, the thiamin levels exceeded the prescribed RDA per serving, and the botanical ingredient declaration did not comply with nutraceutical regulations.

The regulator also found expired raw materials stored at the manufacturing premises of Aquabliss Lifesciences, along with poor sanitary and hygiene conditions.

FSSAI observed the use of an unapproved ingredient, ‘Shilajit’, in Raskam Healthcare products. Non-maintenance of requisite records and documentation was also flagged.

At Supercure Biotech, ‘Gemkolin 9G softgel capsules’ had a biotin content of 100 mcg (micrograms), which exceeded the maximum permitted RDA limit of 40 mcg. Its ‘Vitamin E softgel capsule’ used wheat germ oil instead of vitamin E, making the product name misleading. INS numbers of food additives were not declared, and vitamin E limits were not specified in the Nutraceuticals and Novel Foods (Ni) table. ‘Superbiotic capsules’ contained non-permitted and pathogenic strains such as Lactobacillus sporogenes, Streptococcus faecalis, Clostridium butyricum and Bacillus mesentericus.

The regulator flagged Ambico Ayurvedic Healthcare for the “use of expired materials or ingredients in nutraceutical preparation and poor sanitary and hygienic conditions at the manufacturing premises.”

Artificial ‘Cardamom Flavouring’ and ‘Strawberry Flavouring’ from Vedant Remedies were found to involve the use of expired materials in manufacturing, sanitation and housekeeping deficiencies, and inadequate manufacturing infrastructure and testing arrangements, FSSAI stated.