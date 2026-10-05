FSSAI asks states to step up food inspections ahead of festival season

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked states and Union Territories to carry out a special drive against adulterated and unsafe food during the upcoming Navratri and Diwali festive season, according to a letter dated September 29, 2026. It described the matter as “most important.”

The regulator, in a letter posted on social media on Monday, said that demand for sweets, savouries, beverages, edible oil, and milk and milk products such as ghee, khoa and paneer rises sharply across the country during the festive period. It called for “heightened surveillance and enforcement actions” to prevent the circulation of adulterated, counterfeit and unsafe food.

The commodities flagged for particular attention are milk and milk products, sweets, snacks and savouries, including namkeen and papad or fryums, edible oil, beverages and ghee. FSSAI said the list could vary according to eating patterns and prevalence in each region, citing the use of “kuttu atta and singhada atta in northern and western parts” of the country as an example.

The food regulator also urged designated officers, Food Safety Officers and Central Food Safety Officers to conduct inspections and sampling in their areas during the festive period. The drives should focus on identified hot spots and sensitive locations, the letter said.

FSSAI also said that Food Safety on Wheels (FSW) vehicles, wherever available, should be “strategically deployed” in prominent marketplaces or on the basis of specific intelligence inputs. The mobile units are meant to enable on-the-spot testing, strengthen vigilance, create awareness and boost consumer trust in the safety and quality of festive foods.

The letter directed all officers to mandatorily maintain data on inspections, sampling and their outcomes and update it on the FoSCoS (Food Safety Compliance System) and FoSCoRIS (Food Safety Compliance through Regular Inspection and Sampling) portals on a real-time basis.