FSSAI bans use of ashwagandha leaves in supplements, flags safety concerns

India’s food regulator has barred the use of ashwagandha leaves and their extracts in an attempt to tighten oversight of a key ingredient in multiple wellness products, Mint reported on Saturday.

The market for ashwagandha is estimated at $928.5 million in 2026, with the larger nutraceutical sector said to be worth about $38.77 billion and projected to hit $84.99 billion by 2033, the report said.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has clarified that only the roots of ashwagandha and their extracts are permitted for use in health supplements and related products, directing states to take action against violations.

The move follows safety concerns flagged by the Ministry of Ayush regarding the use of leaf extracts. Scientific studies cited in the report indicate that ashwagandha leaves contain higher levels of reactive withanolides, notably withaferin-A, which may pose health risks including liver toxicity, gastrointestinal distress, and potential neurotoxic effects.

Ashwagandha has seen rising demand in North America and Europe, where it is sold as a leading adaptogen in the form of gummies, capsules, tea blends, and fortified beverages. In India, it is largely marketed to men as a natural booster for strength, stamina, and sexual wellness, specifically to raise testosterone levels.

In a communication dated April 16, reviewed by Mint, the FSSAI has asked state authorities to maintain strict vigilance and initiate legal action against food business operators using non-permitted plant parts. It also directed companies to clearly specify the plant part used on product labels.

The regulator said some manufacturers were using ashwagandha leaves and their extracts, which are not permitted, adding that the Ministry of Ayush has directed the use of only roots and root extracts.

The FSSAI advised food business operators to ensure strict compliance, warning that violations would invite action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Ashwagandha is cultivated across states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, with acreage estimated at about 10,780 hectares. Among major companies that offer a range of ashwagandha products are Himalaya Wellness, Dabur India, Patanjali Ayurved, Baidyanath, and Zandu (Emami).