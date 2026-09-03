FSSAI crackdown spooks food businesses, compliance queries up 40%

The queries range from hygiene, storage and food preparation practices to the use of permitted colours and cooking oil, segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and documentation requirements, according to consultants.

Sudhir Kalsulkar, founder and principal consultant at Mumbai-based Aakansha Management Consultancy that provides services like certification support, food safety training and internal auditing, said that compared to earlier months of 2026, the company is seeing a nearly 40 per cent increase in the number of queries, largely from restaurants, to meet compliance for FOSTAC (Food Safety Training and Certification), a mandatory requirement of FSSAI.

“The heightened scrutiny is pushing businesses to seek training and documentation support. We have currently conducted 10-15 training sessions involving batches of around 40 people each since July, compared with typically one training session a month earlier,” he added.

These training programmes give awareness about FSSAI’s regulations, hygiene and sanitation standards to be implemented at the facility.

While the crackdown has largely happened in Maharashtra, the ripple effects of the action of food regulatory authorities are also visible in other cities. A professional working at a food consultancy firm in Delhi-NCR said he is seeing a significant increase in queries from restaurants.

“We have seen a nearly 40 per cent increase in compliance-related queries in these months. Businesses are increasingly seeking clarity on hygiene, storage, permitted food colours, oil usage and other FSSAI requirements as enforcement has become more visible,” the person said on the condition of anonymity.

There has also been a rise in restaurants’ expenditure to ensure proper training, vendor verification and maintaining hygiene standards.

On the question of whether compliance costs have gone up, Amit Bagga, Delhi co-chapter head of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) and cofounder and chief executive officer of Daryaganj Hospitality, said that restaurants do not mind spending on compliance-related expenses.

“Restaurateurs have no problems in meeting genuine compliance costs, say pest control, but many of us have now got to learn that that should also be done from authorised, third-party vendors. Overall, restaurants are ready to bear these costs,” Bagga said, while speaking on the sidelines of an event organised by NRAI and FSSAI last week to create awareness amongst restaurants.

According to a survey by community platform LocalCircles, 57 per cent of consumers surveyed have personally observed dirty dining areas, kitchens or washroom facilities at air-conditioned restaurants in their areas in the last 12 months. Out of those surveyed, 74 per cent also added that there should be a public display of hygiene ratings at restaurants and on food delivery applications.

A few days ago, food delivery platform Zomato announced a zero-tolerance policy on the sale of analogue dishes by restaurants listed on its platform. It added that dishes that restaurant partners have declared as containing analogue dairy have been delisted with immediate effect.

However, not just restaurants and hotels, FSSAI has also taken separate actions against quick commerce (qcom) platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto for hygiene violations and stocking expired products at their respective dark stores. In addition, packaged food companies like Dabur India, Bournvita, and Storia Food have also come under the radar for making misleading labels.

A manager of regulatory affairs at one of consultancy firms, which works primarily with food brands on FSSAI-related labelling, advertising and claims, also said that queries from packaged food companies have risen amid the crackdown. The person mentioned that brands are becoming more vigilant about what they put on product labels and ecommerce (ecom) listings.