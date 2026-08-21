FSSAI's labelling rules could have wider ramifications for food brands

A lot of business value can be attributed to a few words printed on a food packet, but now India’s food regulator as well as its Supreme Court are looking into how far companies can push the use of such words.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently came down heavily on package labelling practices by food and beverage companies, questioning the use of words such as healthy, natural, fresh, 100% and no added sugar, and completely banning the marketing of some caffeinated beverages as 'energy drinks'.

The Supreme Court has also stepped in, recently pulling up the central government and the FSSAI over delays in deciding on front-of-pack warnings for foods high in sugar, salt and saturated fat. It has given the government two weeks to take a final decision on the matter.

The immediate impact on companies includes new packaging, changes in advertising and dealing with old stock. Beyond that, however, looms the question of what happens when regulation questions the very words around which products have been marketed, advertised, and sold for years.

Which products is FSSAI targeting?

The problem is most apparent in India’s growing energy drink market. FSSAI has given PepsiCo, Red Bull, Monster, and Reliance Consumer Products 90 days to stop using the term energy drink for certain caffeinated beverages. FSSAI maintains that India does not have a notified standard for an energy drink category.

FSSAI’s scrutiny also extends to brands that use health as a selling point. In June, it sent notices to 15 food businesses, questioning the use of terms such as healthy, organic, and 'zero maida'. Among the products questioned were Troovy’s Healthy Mix Veggie Chips and The Health Factory’s Zero Maida range.

Public health groups, however, have argued that consumers need information that is easy to understand than just detailed nutrition tables.

How has the industry responded?

Companies' requests for a year to comply - arguing that existing stocks, imports and packaging would be affected - was rejected by the FSSAI.

As a result, some changes are already visible.

PepsiCo has begun removing the word 'energy' from its new packaging for its 'Sting' drink. Others have removed or altered words including healthy, natural, fresh, 100% and 'no added sugar' following regulatory scrutiny.

On Wednesday, the food regulator said that Amway India, Emami, Bonn Biscuits, and three others have withdrawn misleading '100 per cent' claims from their labelling and advertisements following its enforcement actions. A day earlier, six companies, including Dabur India and Ferns N Petals, changed their product labeling following notices issued against them for misleading labels, claims and advertisements, FSSAI said.

How do the new guidelines affect brands?

For food business operators (FBOs), the front of the pack is prime advertising space, since it communicates health, taste, ingredients or other benefits to the buyer within seconds at the point of sale.

But for brands like Red Bull and Monster, to pull the labeling also means a break with their association with performance, sports, and energy. The labeling restrictions could force them to examine how much of their existing positioning can remain unchanged.

India’s so-called 'energy drink' market is estimated to reach around ₹13,400 crore by 2028, while retail sales are growing at 12.6 per cent annually, according to Euromonitor data reported by Reuters.

What is the road ahead for FBOs?

PepsiCo’s response to the energy drink order shows how quickly a regulatory decision can reach store shelves. FSSAI’s action against health claims also shows that language used by established brands is not beyond scrutiny.

If stronger front of pack warnings follow, packaged food companies may have to review a much larger cross-section of their product line-up. An across-the-board repackaging could substantially raise costs, not to mention revenue loss from pulling old inventory from shelves.