FSSAI's label crackdown: What food brands changed after notices

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI's) scrutiny over misleading claims. Words such as "healthy", "natural", "fresh", "100%" and "no added sugar" are disappearing from packages as brands revise labels to comply with the regulator's directions. Food companies are quietly rewriting their labels after coming under the(FSSAI's) scrutiny over misleading claims. Words such as "healthy", "natural", "fresh", "100%" and "no added sugar" are disappearing from packages as brands revise labels to comply with the regulator's directions.

The changes follow a series of notices issued over the past few months, with FSSAI asking companies to ensure product names, claims and packaging accurately reflect what is inside the pack. The Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020 prohibit labels that are "false, misleading or deceptive" or likely to create an "erroneous impression" about a product, while requiring labels to indicate the "true nature" of the food.

The Whole Truth replaces marketing claims

Among the first brands to change its packaging was The Whole Truth.

The company removed the "No Added Sugar" claim from its dark chocolate bars after receiving an FSSAI notice. The revised packs now display the product's composition, such as "55% Cocoa, 45% Dates".

The company has also removed words such as "Natural" and "No Preservatives" from several products. According to founder Shashank Mehta, the company has replaced those terms with descriptions based on ingredients and composition.

Speaking to Mint, Mehta said the company wanted to avoid language that could be interpreted differently by consumers or regulators and instead rely on factual descriptions of the product.

Heritage drops 'Fresh' from paneer

Heritage Foods has also changed its packaging. The company removed the word "Fresh" from its paneer packs after FSSAI questioned the claim.

According to the notice, the regulator said the use of the word could mislead consumers because "Fresh" is not recognised as part of the prescribed food standard for paneer.

The company has since updated its packaging.

'Healthy', 'Natural' and 'Zero Maida' under scrutiny

The regulator's action has extended beyond two brands.

Le Casa received a notice over describing its hazelnut spread as "All Natural". Healthy Master and Troovy were questioned over the use of the word "Healthy" on products. The Healthy Factory came under scrutiny for using "Zero Maida" in its branding despite the products containing wheat gluten.

According to reports, several companies have started reviewing packaging, labels and promotional material after receiving notices.

'FSSAI Approved' removed

FSSAI also questioned Cipzer for using the expression "FSSAI Approved" on its nutraceutical products.

The regulator said the phrase could create the impression that FSSAI certifies or endorses individual products. The company was asked to discontinue the claim. However, a response from Cipzer has not been made public.

'100%' claims also face action

The regulator has widened its scrutiny beyond individual brands.

In May, FSSAI directed food companies not to use terms such as "100%", "100% Pure", "100% Natural" and similar expressions on food labels, packaging and promotional material if they are likely to mislead consumers or imply claims that are not permitted under food regulations.

The step followed concerns that such expressions can create an impression that cannot always be substantiated.

Energy drink claims questioned

Earlier this year, FSSAI had issued notices to several energy drink manufacturers.

Brands including Red Bull, Sting, Hell and Adrenaline Rush were asked to remove or justify claims relating to increased energy, improved focus and similar functional benefits.

According to reports, the regulator said there is no separate regulatory category recognising "energy drinks" carrying such therapeutic or functional claims.

Why are companies changing labels?

Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020 require food labels to accurately represent the product. The(Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020 require food labels to accurately represent the product.

The regulations state that every package shall carry the "name of the food which indicate the true nature of the food contained in the package". They also require disclosure of the percentage of an ingredient where it is emphasised through words, pictures or graphics and where its omission could mislead consumers.

The rules also say labels must be "clear, unambiguous, prominent, conspicuous, indelible and readily legible" under normal conditions of purchase and use.