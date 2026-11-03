Front of package norms divide stakeholders on implementation timeline

As the Supreme Court examines the controversy surrounding mandatory front-of-package nutrition labelling (FOPNL) for packaged foods high in sugar, salt and fat, divisions among food processors, the packaging industry and public health experts are becoming sharper over the implementation timeline.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed a single-phase FOPNL regime under which packaged foods exceeding prescribed thresholds for any specified nutrient would carry a red hexagonal warning on the front of the pack. The thresholds are proposed to be based on the Dietary Guidelines for Indians, 2024, issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition.

On September 28, a Supreme Court Bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Vinod Chandran questioned FSSAI over its proposed 365-day voluntary compliance period and asked why a fresh round of stakeholder consultation was required when the issue had already been under consideration since 2022.

Health expert Monika Arora, vice-president, Research and Health Promotion, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), said the delay since 2022 in implementing FOPNL had postponed an important public health opportunity.

“It is particularly important that pre-packaged foods carry clear, easy-to-understand warnings when they are high in sugar, salt or fat, so consumers can readily identify products that may pose health risks,” she said.

Arora said protecting children and young people through clear front-of-pack warning labels was a public health imperative that could not be delayed, particularly given their vulnerability to persuasive marketing of unhealthy foods and beverages.

“Timely implementation of an evidence-based labelling policy is a critical step towards creating healthier food environments and preventing non-communicable diseases (NCDs),” she said.

A parliamentary committee had also expressed concern over delays in finalising FOPNL regulations.

The committee noted that the draft FOPNL regulations had originally been notified in 2022 and that more than 14,000 stakeholder comments had been received. FSSAI’s 2022 proposal at that stage envisaged an Indian Nutrition Rating-based star system, which has since evolved into the warning-label framework placed before the Supreme Court in 2026.

“Over two years have lapsed since the draft notification, and the continued delay in finalizing the regulations has resulted in the absence of simplified and interpretative front-of-pack information, particularly in relation to sugar content,” the Parliamentary Standing Committee had said.

“The absence of simple interpretative tools such as warning labels or colour-coded indicators limits the effectiveness of such disclosures in guiding consumer behavior,” it added.

What is FOPNL?

Front-of-package nutrition labelling aims to provide simple, at-a-glance nutritional information on packaged foods.

The idea is to help consumers identify the nutritional profile and possible health implications of a product and enable them to make more informed dietary choices.

FSSAI’s current proposal envisages red hexagonal warnings for products exceeding prescribed thresholds for nutrients of concern, including sugar, salt and fat. The regulator has also proposed a separate warning for products containing non-caloric sweeteners.

What does the packaged Food Industry say?

While health experts are pushing for faster implementation, the packaged food industry wants a longer transition period.

The Indian Food and Beverage Association (IFBA) said a two-three-year transition period from the date of final notification would be a realistic starting point for compliance, depending on the final scope and complexity of the requirements.

“This would allow micro, small and medium sized businesses (MSMEs) and other food manufacturers to assess product portfolios, validate nutrient classifications, redesign packaging and labels, manage existing packaging inventory, and align manufacturing and supply-chain operations,” Deepak Jolly, chairman of IFBA, told Business Standard.

IFBA said the objective should be time-bound implementation supported by a clearly defined and practical transition period.

“The proposed timeline should balance the urgency of consumer information with the operational realities of implementation, ensuring compliance is effective, consistent and scientifically grounded rather than merely expedited,” Jolly said.

FSSAI’s broader labelling policy currently provides for a minimum transition period of 365 days from notification for amendments to labelling requirements, except where implementation is decided differently in emergency situations.

Some packaging industry players said the financial impact of regulatory changes could ultimately be passed on to customers.

“When regulations change, the impact on existing packaging inventory is generally manageable, as we do not typically maintain large inventories of empty packaging. Non-compliant printed labels or packaging material may need to be scrapped, the cost of which we may need to recover from our customer in case we have procured them on their behalf,” said Thimmaiah Napanda, managing director and chief executive officer of rigid plastic packaging company Alternicq.

The All India Food Processors’ Association (AIFPA) had earlier said the proposed threshold values should be finalised after considering available scientific material, relevant international standards, Indian food-consumption data, product-category differences and submissions from consumer organisations, public health experts, food scientists, MSMEs, traditional-food producers and industry stakeholders.

Arora, however, argued that the growing prevalence of overweight and obesity in India, alongside expansion of the retail market for packaged foods and beverages, warranted quicker implementation.

“Between NFHS-3 (2005–06) and NFHS-5 (2019–21), overweight or obesity among adults increased from approximately 9 per cent to 23 per cent in men and 13 per cent to 24 per cent in women. Among children under five, overweight prevalence rose from 2.1 per cent in NFHS-4 (2015–16) to 3.4 per cent in NFHS-5,” she said.

“A single day of delay in implementing effective front-of-pack nutrition labelling is a missed opportunity to promote healthier choices, improve food environments and prevent future NCDs,” Arora added.

The petitioner in the FOPNL case, Kerala-based non-profit 3S and Our Health Society, had earlier opposed FSSAI’s proposed implementation period in a rejoinder but reserved further comments.

Both FSSAI and the petitioner were contacted for comments but did not respond before publication.