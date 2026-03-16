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FSSAI grants authorisation to 17 r-PET plants, adds 3 MT capacity

Authorisation of 17 recycled PET plants adds 3 million tonnes capacity to India's packaging ecosystem and supports the country's recycled plastic mandate

FSSAI

FSSAI

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 9:06 PM IST

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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday granted authorisation to 17 recycled PET manufacturing plants. The move helps alleviate packaging supply pressure created by the ongoing war in West Asia.
 
The move, which adds a capacity of 3 million tonnes to the country's circular packaging ecosystem, will aid the country’s 40 per cent recycled mandate in 2026–27.
 
"The FSSAI’s move granting final licences will help strengthen India’s packaging supply chain at a time when virgin PET faces global pressures in the wake of the Iran-Israel war," stated a release from the Association of PET Recyclers (APR) Bharat.
   
The move will also help in meeting the demand for food-contact packaging from the domestic beverage bottling industry.
 
It is to be noted that the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 (as amended from time to time), mandate the use of 30 per cent recycled content in rigid plastic packaging effective from 2025–26, with a gradual increase of 10 per cent every year until 60 per cent in 2028–29 and onwards.
 
In lieu of this, 15–18 food-grade r-PET recycling facilities were established across the country with a total capacity of approximately 3 lakh MT at an estimated investment of ₹9,000–₹10,000 crore.
 
"With these 17 r-PET manufacturing plants receiving final authorisations, there will be surplus r-PET available in the market. This can help fill any gap in the supply of polymers due to the ongoing war and volatility in global markets,” said Goutham Jain, director general at APR Bharat.
 

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Topics : FSSAI plastic waste Plastic waste management

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 9:06 PM IST

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