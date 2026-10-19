Monday, October 19, 2026 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / FSSAI issues notice to Zepto over complaint of delivering expired besan

FSSAI issues notice to Zepto over complaint of delivering expired besan

FSSAI said it has issued a notice to Zepto Marketplace Pvt Ltd regarding a complaint about the delivery of expired besan

Zepto

FSSAI has also asked Zepto to submit a written response (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food regulator FSSAI has issued a notice to ecommerce firm Zepto for the alleged delivery of expired besan (gram flour) to a customer.

In a social media post on Monday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has issued a notice to Zepto Marketplace Pvt Ltd regarding a complaint about the delivery of expired besan.

"A complaint on social media platform X alleged delivery of two packs of Besan past their use-by date. Both packs reportedly carried the marking "USE BY: 12-09-2026" ( September 12), indicating they were expired at the time of delivery," the regulator said.

FSSAI has directed Zepto to verify the complaint and submit order, delivery, warehouse, seller and product details.

 

"The company must explain the root cause of the delivery and confirm withdrawal of affected stock, customer notification, refunds and corrective measures to prevent recurrence," the regulator said.

FSSAI has also asked Zepto to submit a written response. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

meta

Govt asks Meta to avoid algorithmic bias towards limited set of narratives

pharmaceutical haircare market, hair loss treatment, minoxidil sales, finasteride, dermatology market, hair growth products, Dr Reddy&rsquo;s Laboratories, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, PharmaTrac

Pharma haircare market in India finds its growth roots in young patientspremium

pwc family business survey, indian family businesses, succession planning india, family enterprise governance, women on boards india, next generation leadership, family business growth india, pwc india report

Indian business families look to future-proof their legacy: Reportpremium

mining sector, mines

Govt steps up support for miners in 13 countries amid geopolitical riskspremium

diesel

Biodiesel enters fuel mix as govt OMCs face growing margin squeezepremium

Topics : FSSAI Zepto consumer complaints

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchSensex crashesUltraTech Cement Q2 ResultsQ2 Results todayHDFC ShareAxis Bank sharesLTCG tax cutUnion Bank Share Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 3:42 PM IST