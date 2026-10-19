FSSAI issues notice to Zepto over complaint of delivering expired besan

Food regulator FSSAI has issued a notice to ecommerce firm Zepto for the alleged delivery of expired besan (gram flour) to a customer.

In a social media post on Monday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has issued a notice to Zepto Marketplace Pvt Ltd regarding a complaint about the delivery of expired besan.

"A complaint on social media platform X alleged delivery of two packs of Besan past their use-by date. Both packs reportedly carried the marking "USE BY: 12-09-2026" ( September 12), indicating they were expired at the time of delivery," the regulator said.

FSSAI has directed Zepto to verify the complaint and submit order, delivery, warehouse, seller and product details.

"The company must explain the root cause of the delivery and confirm withdrawal of affected stock, customer notification, refunds and corrective measures to prevent recurrence," the regulator said.

FSSAI has also asked Zepto to submit a written response.