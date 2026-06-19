FSSAI issues notices to food firms over claims, labelling and hygiene

In a post on microblogging platform X, it said, “FSSAI has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading brand names, trade names and product claims, labelling violations and other consumer complaints.

FBOs are directed to take corrective measures.”

It has sent notices to Pluckk, Natural Paneer, Gaur Healthy Food, MasterChow Foods, Ferrero India, Medizen Labs, Marico, Orville, Nexa Industries Nutraceutical, Himalayan Organics, Bikanervala and Param Premium Dairy Products.

In the case of Pluckk, the food regulator said the company had claimed “no added sugar” on its packaging, which could mislead consumers about the product's sugar content as it contains 51 per cent mango pulp and 49 per cent sugarcane.

On Natural Paneer, it said the name contains the term "natural paneer", which violates the provisions governing the use of the word "natural" under the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, since the product is a composite food.

For Gaur Healthy Food's Silken Tofu, it said the product label carries the claim “100 per cent Veg”, which is against its advisory to FBOs on discontinuing such claims. The claim “Rich in Vitamins” also cannot be substantiated as the quantities of vitamins are not declared.

MasterChow Foods' Ramen Noodles carry claims such as “100 per cent Natural” and “Freshly Made”, which the regulator said are misleading.

Ferrero India's Kinder Joy-coated wafer biscuits with cocoa spreads contain the front-of-pack claim “Rich in Milk Solids”, which the regulator said is misleading as the ingredient composition does not substantiate the impression that milk solids constitute a predominant proportion of the product.

Medizen Labs' product claims such as “Pure & Healthy” and “100 per cent authentic” on the front of the pack are in contravention of existing regulations.

Marico's Saffola Total Heart Pro Multi-Source Cooking Oil uses the claim “Heart Pro”, and the heart-device imagery appears to extend beyond the nutrient-specific claims provided under Schedule IIA and may create an impression among consumers that consumption of the product itself imparts health benefits.

In a statement, Marico said the company had received a show-cause notice from the FSSAI regarding certain claims on the packaging of Saffola Total, which is a niche premium variant of Saffola Oils. Saffola Total is a multi-source edible oil and comes with LOSORB™ technology, due to which food absorbs less oil compared with other oils. The oil is also fortified with Vitamins A and D.

“We wish to clarify that Saffola Oils remains fully compliant with the prevailing applicable laws. The claims and labelling on Saffola Total are in compliance with the applicable food laws and are scientifically substantiated,” the statement said.

It also said that Saffola Oils has been an integral part of millions of Indian households for decades and is labelled and advertised in full compliance with all applicable food-safety regulations.

"We are in the process of filing a detailed reply with the authorities, clarifying all aspects of the notice along with relevant substantiations,” the statement added.

Orville, Nexa Industries Nutraceutical and Himalayan Organics products have also received notices for misleading claims, branding and labelling violations.

For Raw Pressery Alphonso Mango Drink, the FSSAI said the product label declared “Contains naturally occurring sugars” despite the presence of fructose as an added sugar, making the claim misleading.

For Bikanervala, the FSSAI said the complaint was received through social media regarding alleged hygiene concerns at its food-service area and kitchen premises.