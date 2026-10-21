FSSAI issues notices to Nestle India, Zydus over misleading product claims

Food regulator FSSAI has issued notices to Nestle India and Zydus Wellness over "misleading claims" in certain products and has asked the companies to provide scientific proofs to support their advertisements.

In a social media post, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has issued notices to Nestle India for misleading claims and non-compliant promotions involving two food products 'Lactogen Pro 1 Powder' and 'Nan Excella Pro Stage 1'.

The regulator also issued notice to Zydus Wellness Product Ltd citing misleading claims and advertisement on its food product Complan.

In the notice issued for Lactogen Pro 1 powder, FSSAI said the company has claimed, in its labelling and advertisement material, that product "contains Whey Protein, which is a part of milk protein that is easy to digest".

FSSAI has asked Nestle to furnish scientific substantiation for the claim regarding whey protein being easy to digest.\

The company has been directed to submit the requisite documents and supporting evidence for the claim within the stipulated period.

In the product Nan Excella Pro Stage 1, the FSSAI said that claim "5 HMOs helps support normal immune system" was considered to imply that the product is suitable for supporting the immune system.

"The claim was considered non-compliant with provisions prohibiting claims relating to the prevention, alleviation, treatment or cure of any disease, disorder or particular physiological condition, unless specifically permitted under applicable regulations," the regulator said.

That apart, the FSSAI said the claim "contains whey protein' was observed on the product packaging/advertising material.\

The FSSAI has sought scientific substantiation to support the claim.

The Nestle India has been directed to explain why action should not be initiated under the FSS Act, 2006.