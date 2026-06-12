FSSAI issues notices to Nestle, KFC India and Flipkart over complaints

The food regulator took suo moto cognizance of the matter, after various social media posts flagged issues, a source said.

One social media user had claimed contamination in a Maggi noodles packet. There was another allegation that insects were found in a product delivered in a Flipkart Minutes order, and unhygienic conditions seen at a KFC outlet in Andhra Pradesh.

Nestle India rejected the allegations in a statement on Friday. "We categorically reject the allegations circulating on media basis an unverified account regarding the presence of infestation, allegedly on MAGGI noodles. We are yet to receive the complaint sample from the Complainant as the account is unreachable. A detailed representation, supported by all relevant facts, quality records from batch and market samples, test reports, has already been submitted to the competent authorities.”

The company maintains stringent quality and food safety standards across its manufacturing operations, it added. “We remain fully transparent with the authorities and are confident that the facts and evidence will conclusively establish the truth of the matter,” the statement said.

“We have performed our quality analysis on batch and market samples, for a comprehensive investigation to FSSAI Accredited lab and the report confirms with the quality standards including confirmation of absence of infestation of any nature,” it added.