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FSSAI issues notices to Swiggy Instamart after complaints of expired food

FSSAI has issued 9 notices to Swiggy Instamart after receiving multiple complaints alleging the delivery of expired, spoiled, rotten and contaminated food products, and has sought a detailed report

Swiggy, quick commerce

Complaints also alleged delivery of contaminated eggs and milk, along with damaged packaged food items through Swiggy Instamart | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

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Food regulator FSSAI on Saturday said it has issued 9 notices to Swiggy Instamart following several consumer complaints, including of alleged supply of rotten and expired food products by the platform.

Instamart is the quick-commerce platform of Swiggy.

In a social media post on X, Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has "issued 9 notices to Swiggy Instamart following multiple consumer complaints alleging violations under the FSS Act 2006."  Consumer complaints alleged the supply of expired, spoiled, rotten, contaminated and otherwise unafe food products through Swiggy Instamart, the regulator said.

The regulator has directed the platform to submit a detailed explanation and compliance report failing which appropriate legal action will be initiated.

 

Elaborating on the consumer complaints, FSSAI said, "An infant food formulation was reportedlv found in a highly deteriorated and unsafe condition, showing signs of contamination and improper storage and handling."  Even after return of the same product, it was allegedly re-supplied. Complaints also alleged delivery of contaminated eggs and milk, along with damaged packaged food items through Swiggy Instamart.

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FSSAI also observed incorrect, invalid or non-existent FSSAI licence number. Food business entities were allegedly being listed under names different from those reflected against their FSSAI Registration.

"Some complaints alleged that no satisfactory response, grievance redressal or corrective action was taken despite the complaints being forwarded or escalated, while one complaint stated that only a refund was offered without addressing the reported food safety concerns," FSSAI said.

The regulator said these notices raised concerns regarding seller onboarding, compliance verification, traceability, food quality monitoring, consumer grievance redressal, supervision of food business activities and the adequacy of food safety compliance systems.

Of late, the regulator has been posting on social media platforms regarding its actions taken on food business operators (FBOs).

The notices are based on suo motto cognizance as well as consumer complaints.

Recently, FSSAI issued notices to many energy drinks makers, alcoholic beverage companies, food companies and quick-commerce platforms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : FSSAI Swiggy Food safety

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

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