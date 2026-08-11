FSSAI proposes new limits for high-fat, sugar and salt foods in schools

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed a new classification system for foods high in added fat, sugar and salt, with the aim of strengthening standards for food consumed by schoolchildren.

The proposal comes through a draft notification issued August 10, 2026, seeking to amend the Food Safety and Standards (Safe Food and Balanced Diets for Children in School) Regulations, 2020. The proposed thresholds are based on the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) Dietary Guidelines for Indians, 2024.

What are FSSAI’s proposed limits?

FSSAI has proposed a simple threshold-based system. If a food contains more than the specified amount of added fat, added sugar or salt, it would be classified as ‘high’ in that particular nutrient. The limits are different for solid and liquid foods, and are calculated per 100 grams or 100 millilitres, respectively.

For solid foods, per 100 grams:

High in added fat: more than 4.2 grams

High in added sugar: more than 3 grams

High in salt: more than 0.625 grams

For liquid foods, per 100 millilitres:

High in added fat: more than 1.5 grams

High in added sugar: more than 2 grams

High in salt: more than 0.175 grams

The proposed limits are not recommended daily intake figures. Instead, they are cut-offs used to classify a food as high in a particular nutrient and do not indicate how much fat, sugar or salt a child should consume in a day.

Why is FSSAI proposing the change?

The move is aimed at strengthening rules governing food sold to children in and around schools, while encouraging healthier eating habits. It also comes as concerns around unhealthy diets and childhood obesity continue to put greater focus on the nutritional quality of food available to children.

By setting measurable thresholds, FSSAI is looking to provide schools and food businesses with clearer benchmarks for identifying products that are high in fat, sugar, or salt.

Are the new limits final?

The proposed thresholds are part of a draft amendment, and FSSAI has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders and the public, to be submitted within 60 days of the Gazette notification date. FSSAI has said the feedback received during this period will be considered before the regulations are finalised.