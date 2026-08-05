FSSAI's crackdown: Why food brands and liquor firms are under scanner

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has significantly widened its enforcement drive in recent months, moving well beyond routine food safety inspections.

From prohibiting "100 per cent" claims on products such as honey, ghee and edible oils to cracking down on alcoholic beverages, the regulator has adopted a much stricter approach towards consumer protection and regulatory compliance.

Here are the actions the food regulator has taken so far in 2026.

Regulator targets misleading claims

In June, the regulator issued notices to more than a dozen food and beverage companies over product descriptions and branding. Companies including Emami Healthy & Tasty, Neuherbs, Troovy, Plan B, Healthy Master, Healthy Choice, The Health Factory, Organic Wisdom, Storia and Two Brothers Organic Farms were asked to explain the use of terms such as "healthy", "organic" and "zero maida".

The campaign expanded in July when FSSAI served notices to Lotte India, Ferns N Petals and Kubera Foods over alleged labelling violations and misleading product claims.

The highest-profile action came this week, when the regulator prohibited Dabur India from selling several products carrying "100 per cent" claims. The order covered honey, cow ghee, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, coconut water and coconut milk marketed with descriptions such as "100% Natural", "100% Pure", "100% Purity Guaranteed", "100% Organic" and "100% Tender Coconut Water".

According to FSSAI, such claims are ambiguous, scientifically unverifiable and violate the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations.

Manufacturing standards under scrutiny

FSSAI has also intensified inspections of manufacturing facilities, particularly in the nutraceutical sector.

In July, it suspended the licences of Dior Pharmaceuticals and Rehaan Healthcare after inspections uncovered serious deficiencies in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Good Hygiene Practices (GHP) and Food Safety Management Systems (FSMS).

The regulator cited shortcomings in sanitation, infrastructure, pest control, storage practices, process controls, personnel hygiene, water quality monitoring and record keeping. Both companies were directed to halt production until the deficiencies are rectified and compliance is verified.

Greater focus on hygiene and food safety

Alongside manufacturing standards, FSSAI has stepped up action against hygiene lapses and food safety violations.

Earlier this week, it suspended the licence of Tripura-based Matri Drinking Water after inspections found finished products stored alongside non-food materials and directly on the floor, creating a risk of contamination.

The regulator has also increasingly acted on consumer complaints. In June, it issued notices to Nestle India, KFC India and Flipkart after social media posts alleged contamination in a packet of Maggi noodles, insects in a food product delivered through Flipkart Minutes and unhygienic conditions at a KFC outlet.

A month later, FSSAI issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart following complaints alleging delivery of expired, rotten, contaminated or otherwise unsafe food products. These included an infant food formulation supplied in a deteriorated condition, contaminated eggs and milk, and damaged packaged food items.

Separately, the regulator directed food businesses to stop using metallic pins, wires and similar materials in food products and packaging with immediate effect.

Action against energy drinks and liquor makers

In July, FSSAI issued notices to six companies, including Red Bull, PepsiCo India, Reliance Consumer Products, Coca-Cola-backed Monster Energy, Sting and Hell Energy, over the use of the term "energy drink". The regulator said it has not notified any standard for energy drinks and that the Food Category System is intended solely for regulatory classification, not product naming or labelling.

The crackdown has since expanded to alcoholic beverages. Earlier this month, FSSAI disclosed that it had issued notices to manufacturing units of United Spirits Ltd (USL) and INBREW Beverages over the alleged use of added flavours that mimic a product's natural profile.

The units included USL's Baramati facility producing McDowell's No. 1 Rum and its Madhya Pradesh facility manufacturing Antiquity Blue Whisky and Royal Challenge Whisky, along with facilities operated by Mohan Rocky Springwater, INBREW Beverages and Associated Alcohol & Breweries.

According to the regulator, the companies may have violated provisions relating to added flavours, age-related claims and blend-age disclosures.

Crackdown on adulterated food

In June, FSSAI dismantled an inter-state network involved in the manufacture and distribution of suspected counterfeit ghee. Joint operations across Delhi and Haryana resulted in the seizure of more than 6,500 litres of suspected adulterated ghee, along with raw materials used in its production.

How companies have responded

The regulator's actions have prompted a combination of legal challenges and compliance measures.

United Spirits, owned by Diageo Plc, has filed a writ petition before the Bombay High Court challenging FSSAI's order relating to one of its products manufactured at its Baramati facility. The company said legal advice supports its view that its label declarations comply with existing laws and long-standing industry practice.

Dabur India has also sought legal advice after FSSAI prohibited products carrying "100 per cent" claims. At the same time, the company said it has begun removing the disputed claims from product labels, advertisements and its website while continuing to engage with the regulator. Swiggy Instamart said it is reviewing the listings flagged by FSSAI and is working with the authorities to address the concerns.

Several companies have also voluntarily revised their packaging. The Whole Truth has removed the "No Added Sugar" claim from its dark chocolate bars, while Heritage Foods has dropped the word "Fresh" from its paneer packaging. More broadly, food companies have become increasingly cautious about using terms such as "healthy", "natural", "fresh" and "100%" on product labels.

Why has FSSAI stepped up enforcement?

Much of the regulator's recent action reflects a broader effort to tighten compliance with food safety, labelling and advertising regulations.

Across multiple enforcement actions, FSSAI has maintained that food labels, brand names and promotional claims must not mislead consumers about a product's nature, composition, quality or nutritional value. It has consistently argued that businesses cannot use words, imagery or representations that create a false impression about ingredients, purity or health benefits.

The regulator has also emphasised that all claims made on labels and advertisements must be backed by scientific evidence. In May, it issued an advisory directing food businesses not to use expressions such as "100%", "100% Pure" and "100% Natural" where such claims could mislead consumers or imply qualities not permitted under food regulations.

Beyond labelling, FSSAI has increasingly cited non-compliance with manufacturing standards, hygiene requirements and food safety norms as grounds for enforcement. In many cases, action has followed inspections, laboratory testing or consumer complaints received through social media.