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Home / Industry / News / FSSAI suspends licence of Dior Pharmaceuticals for violations at factory

FSSAI suspends licence of Dior Pharmaceuticals for violations at factory

The food regulator cited serious lapses in manufacturing, hygiene and food safety practices at the company's nutraceutical unit in Punjab

FSSAI

Stating that the deficiencies pose a significant risk to public health, FSSAI said there has been a gross non-compliance with the FSS Act, 2006

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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Food regulator FSSAI has suspended the licence of Dior Pharmaceuticals for multiple violations at its nutraceutical factory.

In a social media post on Thursday, FSSAI observed "serious non-compliances" during the inspection of the manufacturing unit in Punjab.

"The Nutraceutical Manufacturing Unit was found to be operating under severely deficient Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Good Hygiene Practices (GHP), and Food Safety Management Systems (FSMS)," the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said.

Stating that the deficiencies pose a significant risk to public health, FSSAI said there has been a gross non-compliance with the FSS Act, 2006.

"The FSSAI Licence has been suspended with immediate effect. The FBO (food business operator) has been directed to immediately cease all operations until all deficiencies are rectified and compliance is established to the satisfaction of the Competent Authority," the regulator said.

 

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Giving details about major and critical non-conformities observed during the inspection, FSSAI said that the regulatory non-compliances were related to infrastructure; sanitation and housekeeping; pest control; storage and handling practices; process controls; personnel hygiene; water quality monitoring; and maintenance of records, among other issues.

The regulator further said that there is a serious failure on the part of the company in ensuring the safety, quality and traceability of food products.

In the last few months, FSSAI has cracked down on many energy drink and alcoholic beverage companies for misleading claims and labelling. It has also issued notices to many e-commerce platforms.

These actions are based on consumer complaints, suo motu cognisance, and regular enforcement activities of food safety officers.

FSSAI posts updates about these enforcement actions against food business operators and e-commerce companies through social media platforms, including Instagram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : FSSAI FSSAI hygiene pharmaceutical firms

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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