The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday said it had suspended the licences of nutraceutical and health product manufacturers for serious food safety and regulatory violations, as part of its ongoing crackdown on regulatory violations in the nutraceutical industry.

The regulator, in social media posts, flagged five nutraceutical and health product manufacturers: Vedant Remedies, Lucid Healthcare, Ambico Ayurvedic Healthcare, Vitamedic Health Nutraceuticals and Adorreal Healthcare. Their licences have been suspended with immediate effect.

A combination of “nutrition” and “pharmaceutical”, nutraceuticals are described by FSSAI as a “category of foods which consists of extracts, isolates and purified chemical compounds having a physiological benefit and help to maintain health.”

Primarily regulated by FSSAI, they are food-derived products that provide targeted, medicinal-like health benefits beyond daily nutrition. A section of the industry wants stricter regulation of nutraceuticals due to their widespread use, while the food sector wants lighter oversight.

Regarding Vedant Remedies, FSSAI found poor hygiene, pest-control failures and expired flavouring substances. AYUSH- and FSSAI-licensed ingredients were stored together without segregation, risking cross-contamination. It also found products manufactured without a valid FSSAI licence and a compliance score of 12 per cent.

At the premises of Lucid Healthcare, the regulator said it found poor hygiene, faulty pest control and Ayurvedic and nutraceutical products being manufactured without adequate segregation. The unit had a compliance score of 27 per cent, and food handlers lacked hygiene facilities and mandatory training.

The unit at Ambico Ayurvedic Healthcare had unsanitary premises and expired materials. FSSAI flagged poor segregation of Ayurvedic and food products and the absence of mandatory safety or testing records. It had a compliance score of 46 per cent, indicating serious non-compliance.

The licensed premises at Vitamedic Health Nutraceuticals were found to be non-operational. "The business was running from a shifted address that was never endorsed on its licence and was shared with a meat-processing unit," said FSSAI.

The licensed premises at Adorreal Healthcare were non-operational, with construction underway, and the current owner denied any link to the firm. The regulator said the business held an active licence against non-existent premises and had furnished misleading information.