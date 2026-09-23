FSSAI takes penal action against Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto and two others

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated penal action against five major e-commerce platforms over concerns related to food safety and regulatory non-compliance. These platforms are Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket and Zepto.

The development comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of food products sold through online marketplaces and quick commerce platforms. The platforms had not responded to queries sent by this newspaper at the time of publication.

According to a post shared by FSSAI on its official social media account on Wednesday, the action relates to issues including misleading or non-compliant claims, product information, and the sale and display of prohibited and poisonous food articles through e-commerce platforms. The regulator said penal action had been initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and applicable FSSAI regulations.

FSSAI flagged Hapilo Premium Date Bites – Zesty Orange across multiple platforms, citing misleading or non-compliant claims. The product was listed in the action against Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket and Zepto.

The authority also raised concerns over product information and claims associated with Milky Mist Fresh Low Fat Cream, Milky Mist Farm Fresh Curd and Milky Mist Greek Yoghurt on Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket. Another food product the regulator highlighted was Datura (Dhatura) fruits/seeds. The product was being sold on BigBasket, Amazon and Swiggy Instamart.

A person aware of developments at a quick commerce platform said the platform takes all necessary steps to comply with the law and responds to any notices from authorities within the given timeline.