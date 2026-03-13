West Asia crisis: Fuel shortages choke factory output, disrupt food supply

Industry sources reveal that production was cut down by several gas-dependent units by up to 30 per cent from what it was before the war.

Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said that due to the heavy dependence of stainless steel manufacturing on industrial gases such as propane/LPG and natural gas, several processes across plants have been adversely impacted. “Unlike the conventional steel industry, which largely utilises blast furnace and coke oven gases as energy sources, the stainless steel industry follows the scrap-based production route where such gases are not generated internally. Given the constraints in fuel availability, our plants are operating at a rationalised capacity," he added.

He also said that disruptions in global shipping routes were resulting in vessel diversions, longer transit times, and cargo delays, which were placing additional pressure on supply chains and margins.

“We appreciate that the government is fully seized of the matter and is actively prioritising fuel allocation for critical sectors. Clarity on the allocation percentage for industrial propane/LPG and natural gas, along with assurance of regular supplies, will be important for the stainless steel industry to plan and optimise operations,” he said, adding that in the absence of clarity, there would be a cascading effect across the industry, the severity of which will depend on how quickly these issues are resolved.

In the broader conventional steel industry, two major steel producers told Business Standard recently that there was limited impact on downstream operations.

Subbu Venkatachalam, head of aerospace and defence divisions at Murugappa Group's Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI), said his company is not facing a direct impact from the gas shortage on production, as the supply chain is strong with in-house manufacturing of raw materials as well. "We are exploring the potential for switching to electric power for some operations," he said.

At the same time, MSME units are feeling the heat more. Take the case of Ambattur on the outskirts of Chennai, South Asia’s largest small-scale industrial estate, that houses over 1,800 industrial units. According to sources, the cluster has only around 10 per cent of units that are directly dependent on gas for their operations, but these units provide services to a large share of the remaining units, causing an operational bottleneck in the region.

"Units that are using heating, like foundry and casting units, are facing a huge crisis due to a shortage of commercial gas and some are operating partially. The rest of the units in the region are dependent on them," said A N Gireeshan, managing director of Avon Seals, a tier-I supplier to major water pump industry players like Kirloskar, Suguna, Sharp, and CRI Pumps, and former president of the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers' Association.

In the foundry and casting belt of Howrah in West Bengal, some of the players were impacted by the gas shortage in more ways than one. Dinesh Seksaria, who owns two foundry units, Govind Steel and Dinesh Brothers, said production of export castings has dropped by about 10 per cent due to the gas shortage. “We are keeping our fingers crossed – if the situation persists the drop in production level for export castings can go up to 20 per cent.”

The units use commercial gas for heating the moulds. Seksaria employs about 300 workers – about 100 have meals at the foundry canteen. The cooking gas shortage has prompted them to switch to induction almost overnight. Ravi Sehgal, mentor at Essen International, an exporter of cast iron products, said there were concerns over cooking gas supplies for workers at the factory. “Whatever gas we have may last up to two weeks. The contractor and the company will have to pool resources and explore electric options,” he said.

At Hosur, Arvind M Adhi, President of Elkayem Auto Ancillaries and a leader of the Hosur Industries' Association, said several units dependent on gas are running at 70 per cent of their previous production level. "If this continues, industry players across the country will face serious production trouble."

G Ramesh, Chairman of Layam Group, a key supplier of skilled manpower to 60 units in South India, said large companies in the region are yet to be affected by the crisis.

Hits food supply, canteens

Industry representatives of large steel plants such as Tata Steel and the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) said the LPG shortage has already forced them to rationalise kitchen operations in worker canteens that serve thousands of meals every day.

Industrial units in Odisha, particularly in steel, aluminium, sponge iron, food processing, newsprint and manufacturing sectors, said their canteen operations are under pressure as the supply of commercial LPG cylinders may last only for another day or two if fresh supplies do not arrive.

Archana Satpathy, GM (PR) of RSP, a unit of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), said at least 23 canteens are now operational inside the steel plant and they are run by private agencies. “They have already been instructed to curtail gas usage and simplify the menu. Items requiring prolonged cooking or heavy frying have been temporarily reduced. If the supply situation does not improve within the next couple of days, we may have to look for alternative arrangements,” she said.

A senior official at Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar unit said the company has started reducing the menu and is also exploring alternative arrangements so that food supply to workers is not disrupted.