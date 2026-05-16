Fuel price hike: Gig workers' union calls 5-hour nationwide strike today
Drivers and delivery partners linked to ride-hailing, food delivery, and quick commerce platforms will suspend services from 12 pm to 5 pm over demands for higher payouts and fuel-linked compensation
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Services of app-based cab aggregators and delivery platforms may face disruptions across several cities on Saturday after a gig workers’ union called for a five-hour nationwide shutdown to protest against the recent fuel price hike and stagnant payouts.
The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) has urged drivers and delivery partners associated with platforms such as Uber, Ola, Rapido, Swiggy, Zomato, and Blinkit to suspend services from 12 pm to 5 pm on May 16.
The union said the recent increase in petrol and diesel prices has sharply raised operating costs for gig workers, while incentive structures and per-kilometre payouts have remained largely unchanged.
Among the key demands raised by the workers are a revision in fare structures, fuel-linked compensation support, and improved earnings for drivers and delivery personnel.
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Topics : Gig economy in India Workers strike Fuel prices food delivery worker doorstep delivery Union strike BS Web Reports
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 1:04 PM IST