Fuel prices hiked for third time in 10 days; OMC losses narrow further

Amid soaring energy prices, India’s oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised prices of petrol and diesel in the country for the third time in nine days. Post the hike, non-branded petrol is priced at ₹99.51 per litre in Delhi compared to ₹98.64 a litre earlier, while diesel costs ₹92.49 per litre.

In the last nine days, OMCs have raised fuel prices in a staggered manner by ₹3 per litre on May 15 and then by 90 paise per litre on May 19. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again by 87 paise per litre and 91 paise a litre, respectively, on May 23.

Experts say the recent back-to-back price hikes will offer partial relief to oil marketing companies but not a full cushion. Even if the West Asia situation stabilises, it will take time for risks around the Strait of Hormuz to fully ease, keeping crude prices elevated — likely above $90 per barrel, they say.

“Combined with a weakening rupee, this continues to pressure OMC margins, and they could still face under-recoveries. Going forward, some calibrated price revisions may be required. The government will need to balance OMC financial health against the impact on consumers,” said Sourav Mitra, partner, oil and gas, at accounting and consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat.

The latest and third round of petrol and diesel price hikes was accompanied by an increase in compressed natural gas (CNG) rates too. Indraprastha Gas (IGL) increased the prices of CNG by Re 1 per kilogram on Saturday, the third hike in 10 days. With this, CNG is now priced at ₹81.09 per kg in Delhi. Prices in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have risen to ₹89.70 per kg.

With administered price mechanism (APM) gas supplies dwindling and demand for CNG and residential piped natural gas (PNG) rising, the system is becoming more reliant on imported LNG. Also, as higher-cost LNG is blended into the supply mix, upward pressure on input costs of city gas distribution (CGD) entities will increase, according to experts.

“This will eventually have to be passed on to end-users with increased CNG prices in the near term. Over time, similar input cost pressures are also likely to be reflected in residential PNG prices, although the pass-through will be relatively gradual given the sensitive nature of the sector,” Mitra said.

The price hikes across fuel categories come against the backdrop of severe financial stress being faced by the state-run oil firms as a result of selling fuel at comparatively lower prices, even as crude oil has hovered above $100 a barrel since the beginning of the West Asia crisis, compared to around $80 a barrel prior to the conflict.

“Rising petrol and diesel prices have sharply increased transportation costs, directly impacting the prices of essential goods across the country. Higher fuel costs will trigger a fresh wave of inflation in everyday items such as fruits, vegetables, milk and other household essentials,” the opposition Congress party said in a press note.

Following the ₹3-per-litre hike, OMCs’ under-recovery on the sale of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders reduced by 25 per cent to ₹750 crore per day from ₹1,000 crore per day, a senior government official had said earlier.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on May 12 that OMCs’ under-recoveries in the first quarter of FY27 could rise to ₹2 trillion, while losses may touch ₹1 trillion, as they sell fuel at comparatively lower prices in the country.

The government had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre in late March in a bid to provide relief to consumers and support OMCs. The excise duty cut, however, was not enough to significantly reduce OMCs’ losses.

The government does not plan to extend financial support to the oil companies as of now for the losses incurred, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).