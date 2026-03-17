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Fuel retailers seek advance payments as losses mount on price surge

Indian refiners, hit hard by a declining rupee, are facing revenue losses from retail sales as cracks for gasoline and gasoil surged to multi-year ‌highs

petrol pump, petrol

Representative Image: Canva/Free

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 2:03 PM IST

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Indian state-owned fuel retailers are seeking advance payments for ​gasoline and gasoil supplied to fuel ​pumps nationwide, dealers said, as the companies are ‌suffering significant revenue losses from retail sales.

About 90 per cent of the country's 101,470 retail fuel stations are linked to state refiners and retailer Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp.

Indian refiners, hit hard by a declining rupee, are facing revenue losses from retail sales as cracks for gasoline and gasoil surged to multi-year ‌highs.

India has not raised the retail prices of gasoline and gasoil to shield consumers despite a surge in global oil prices to over $100 per barrel as the supplies through the Strait of Hormuz are disrupted by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

 

The three ​fuel retailers did not respond to Reuters email seeking comments.

The state refiners ‌were previously giving a five-day credit to the dealers for the sale of gasoline ​and ‌gasoil, dealers said.

"Dealers are very upset because we also ‌run our business on credit, and some dealers sell fuel to the clients, such as government departments ‌and ​transporters, on a ​credit basis," said Ajay Bansal, President of All India Petroleum Dealers Association, which represents about ‌92,000 fuel ​stations in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Oil Corp Bharat Petroleum Corporation Hindustan Petroleum Corp fuel retailers Israel Iran Conflict

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 2:03 PM IST

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