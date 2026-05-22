Fujiyama Power Systems to set up 1.2 GW solar cell facility at MP's Ratlam

Fujiyama Power Systems on Friday said it is planning to set up a 1.2 GW TopCon solar cell manufacturing facility at Ratlam, in Madhya Pradesh.

Currently, the company operates a 1 GW Mono PERC solar cell manufacturing facility at its Dadri plant, Uttar Pradesh.

With the addition of 1.2 GW TopCon capacity at Ratlam, Fujiyama will substantially strengthen its integrated manufacturing capabilities across the solar value chain, the company said in a statement.

The commercial operations of the Ratlam TopCon facility are expected to commence from Q1 of FY2028, the company said, adding that the estimated investment for the project is Rs 350 crore, which will be funded through a combination of debt and internal accruals.

"This expansion strengthens our backward integration, enhances cost control and ensures consistent availability of DCR-compliant solar cells.

"With our recent inclusion in the MNRE's ALMM-II list for solar cells, we are well-positioned to cater to the domestic demand of DCR Solar Panels and expand our presence in the on-grid rooftop solar market, mainly under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna, Chairman and Joint Managing Director, Pawan Kumar Garg said.

Garg further said that the Ratlam facility will significantly strengthen our competitive positioning and support our vision of solarising Indian households through reliable, high-quality and indigenously manufactured solar solutions.

Fujiyama Power Systems is a leading providers of rooftop solar solutions, offering an extensive portfolio across solar panels, inverters, lithium and tubular batteries, chargers and power-electronics systems.