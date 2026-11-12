GAIL, KRIBHCO sign pact to explore $1.6 billion Andhra Pradesh urea project
KRIBHCO is one of India's biggest fertiliser cooperatives, manufactures and markets urea and other crop nutrients
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GAIL (India) and Krishak Bharati Cooperative (KRIBHCO) have signed a pact with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board to explore setting up a urea plant in the southern Indian state for about ₹135 billion ($1.6 billion), the companies said on Thursday.
KRIBHCO, one of India's biggest fertiliser cooperatives, manufactures and markets urea and other crop nutrients.
The proposed project involves setting up a 1.27-million-ton-per-year urea plant at Mulapeta in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district.
The facility could create 300-400 direct jobs and around 1,000 indirect jobs, while the state government will facilitate land, infrastructure and potential incentives for the project.
The deal comes as Andhra Pradesh attracts a string of large-scale investments, including Google's planned $15 billion AI hub and Reliance Industries' proposed $11 billion investment in data centre capacity alongside its joint venture partners.
Separately on Thursday, Kia Corp's Indian unit said it would invest about $2 billion to build an additional manufacturing plant in the state, while Reliance unveiled plans for a $4.59 billion integrated underground coal gasification complex.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 2:45 PM IST