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Home / Industry / News / GAIL, KRIBHCO sign pact to explore $1.6 billion Andhra Pradesh urea project

GAIL, KRIBHCO sign pact to explore $1.6 billion Andhra Pradesh urea project

KRIBHCO is one of India's biggest fertiliser cooperatives, manufactures and markets urea and other crop nutrients

Gail India

The proposed project involves setting up a 1.27-million-ton-per-year urea plant at Mulapeta in Andhra Pradesh's ‌Srikakulam district | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

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GAIL (India) and Krishak Bharati Cooperative (KRIBHCO) have signed a pact ​with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development ​Board to explore setting up a ‌urea plant in the southern Indian state for about ₹135 billion ($1.6 billion), the companies said on Thursday.

KRIBHCO, one of India's biggest fertiliser cooperatives, manufactures and markets urea and other crop nutrients.

The proposed project involves setting up a 1.27-million-ton-per-year urea plant at Mulapeta in Andhra Pradesh's ‌Srikakulam district.

The facility could create 300-400 direct jobs and around 1,000 indirect jobs, while the state government will facilitate land, infrastructure and potential incentives for the project.

The deal comes as Andhra Pradesh attracts ​a string of large-scale investments, including Google's planned $15 billion AI hub ‌and Reliance Industries' proposed $11 billion investment in data centre capacity alongside its ​joint ‌venture partners.

 

Separately on Thursday, Kia Corp's Indian ‌unit said it would invest about $2 billion to build an additional manufacturing plant in ‌the ​state, while Reliance ​unveiled plans for a $4.59 billion integrated underground coal gasification complex. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : GAIL GAIL India Gail (India) Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Urea plant

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 2:45 PM IST