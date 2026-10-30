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Home / Industry / News / GAIL Q2 net profit jumps to ₹4,650 cr as gas marketing revenue rises

GAIL Q2 net profit jumps to ₹4,650 cr as gas marketing revenue rises

GAIL's September-quarter profit more than doubled to ₹4,650 crore as gas marketing revenue rose 31%. The company also approved plans to list subsidiary GAIL Gas through an IPO.

GAIL

GAIL's net profit more than doubled to ₹4,650 crore in the September quarter, driven by strong gas marketing growth. The company also approved plans for a potential IPO of subsidiary GAIL Gas.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

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State-owned gas distributor GAIL (India) posted a more-than-twofold jump in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by strong growth in its natural gas marketing business.
 
GAIL, India's top natural gas distributor by market share, said its net profit after tax rose to ₹4,650 crore ($489.3 million) for the quarter ended September 30, from ₹2,217 crore a year ago.
 
India's gas consumption recovered to pre-Middle East conflict levels in September, Jefferies analysts had said ahead of earnings.
 
GAIL Chairman Deepak Gupta had said in September that India had to limit gas consumption initially, but resumed supplies to almost 90% to 95% as it ramped up its capability to buy LNG from elsewhere.
  
The company also said it granted in-principle approval to list subsidiary GAIL Gas through an IPO, potentially selling up to 25%, subject to final board approval.

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The gas marketing segment, GAIL's largest revenue contributor through wholesale trading and natural gas distribution, reported a more-than-31% rise to ₹41,226 crore.
 
Revenue from its petrochemicals segment rose nearly 26%, while its natural gas transmission segment rose 21%.
 
GAIL's revenue from operations rose more than 30% to ₹45,924 crore, while expenses climbed over 23%.

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Topics : Gail (India) profit margins PSU energy sector

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 4:00 PM IST