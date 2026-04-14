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Home / Industry / News / Gail to invest ₹3,800 crore in 700 MW solar projects in UP, Maharashtra

Gail to invest ₹3,800 crore in 700 MW solar projects in UP, Maharashtra

It will also set up a 100-MW solar project with a 22-MWh storage system in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, to cater to its PDH-PP plant in Raigad

Gail India

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Limited on Tuesday said it will invest ₹3,800 crore in setting up 700 MW of solar power capacity across Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, as part of its push towards clean energy and net-zero goals.

In a statement, the firm said it will develop a 600-MW solar project with a 550-MWh battery energy storage system at the TUSCO Solar Park in Jhansi, primarily to meet the captive power needs of its petrochemical plant at Pata in Uttar Pradesh.

It will also set up a 100-MW solar project with a 22-MWh storage system in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, to cater to its PDH-PP plant in Raigad.

 

The projects are aimed at boosting renewable energy capacity and ensuring round-the-clock power supply through integrated storage solutions.

Upon commissioning, GAIL's installed renewable energy capacity is expected to rise to over 1,000 MW from the current 147 MW.

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The company said the move aligns with its strategy to expand its green energy portfolio while maintaining a balanced mix of conventional and renewable assets.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL, said, "GAIL's installed renewable energy capacity shall increase substantially to over 1,000 MW from the current 147 MW upon commissioning of these projects."  He further emphasised that this expansion underscores GAIL's strategic vision of aligning its growth trajectory with environmental responsibility while ensuring long-term energy security.

These projects further reinforce GAIL's role in driving India's energy transition and strengthen its position as an integrated energy major with a balanced portfolio of conventional and green energy assets, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : GAIL Maharashtra News Uttar Pradesh solar projects

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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