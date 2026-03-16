CGD firms offer incentives for domestic PNG connections amid LPG shortage

CGD companies, including Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and GAIL Gas Ltd, are offering free gas worth ₹500 for domestic consumers. Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) is waiving registration charges of ₹500 for domestic PNG consumers and security deposits for commercial consumers. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has announced a waiver of security deposits for all commercial connections.

The move comes as the government urges consumers to shift to natural gas amid disruption in LPG supplies from West Asia. India relies on imports for 60 per cent of its domestic LPG requirements, 90 per cent of which is sourced from West Asia.

Downstream regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) advised CGD companies on 14 March to accelerate resource deployment, encourage utilisation of existing connections and reduce timelines for supply commencement. CGD entities reported 1.65 crore PNG connections as of January 31, of which 1.03 crore consumers are using natural gas, the regulator said.

“Entities are advised to expedite the conversion of balance consumers where infrastructure has been laid and the consumer is willing to avail PNG facilities. Providing PNG supply to these consumers shall also ease the pressure on the LPG supply chain and facilitate the diversification of cooking fuel,” PNGRB said. CGD entities have also been asked to convert the maximum number of new consumers to domestic PNG where infrastructure has been laid.

India's PNG network, including both piped gas connections and pipelines, has witnessed rapid expansion over the past decade. Between 2014 and 2024–25, domestic PNG connections grew from 2.5 million to over 14.7 million, with a target to reach 12.63 crore by 2032.

Meanwhile, in an order dated 14 March, the government advised consumers with PNG connections to surrender their domestic LPG connections and also prohibited them from obtaining new LPG connections.

LPG shortage remains a cause of concern for India, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), on Monday in a press briefing. The government is taking measures to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies for domestic consumers, with around 50 lakh cylinders being delivered every day, she said.