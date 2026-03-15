LPG shortage hits Delhi-NCR caterers as orders cancelled, fuel costs soar

Some caterers say they have already cancelled multiple bookings over the past two weeks, while others are absorbing sharply higher fuel costs to avoid disrupting weddings and social gatherings.

Sumit Malhotra of Malhotra Ji Caterer, which runs catering services in Shakarpur in East Delhi, said the shortage has begun affecting business operations directly. “In the last 10–15 days we have had to cancel at least five to six orders because arranging cylinders has become so difficult,” Malhotra said.

ALSO READ: LPG shortage: PNGRB asks city gas firms to speed up piped gas line rollout With gas cylinders scarce, caterers are increasingly turning to alternative fuels such as wood and coal. However, the sudden surge in demand has pushed up their prices as well. “The price of wood has increased from about ₹20 per kg to ₹30–40, and coal has gone up from ₹40 to ₹60 per kg,” Malhotra said. “Earlier these fuels were mainly used for tandoors, but now they are replacing gas in cooking as well, which has significantly increased our operating costs.”

The shortage is particularly problematic for large events, which require multiple cylinders to run temporary kitchens for several hours.

Roshi Khurana of Food Luxe Catering in Delhi said large weddings are the hardest to manage without a steady gas supply. “For big events, we need 20–25 cylinders, and right now it is extremely difficult to arrange that,” he said.

While caterers are experimenting with alternatives such as coal or electric induction equipment for smaller orders, these solutions cannot easily replace gas in large-scale cooking. “If someone asks for food for 100 people, we can somehow manage using coal or wood,” Khurana said. “But weddings with 1,000–2,000 guests simply cannot be done without gas.”

ALSO READ: Coal India aims to ensure power at fair price amid West Asia crisis The shortage has also created a parallel market for cylinders, pushing up procurement costs for businesses. Nidhi Sharma, who manages wedding events at RS Farm in Noida, said caterers are being forced to buy cylinders at several times their usual price. “We used to get commercial cylinders for around ₹1,800 earlier, but now we are paying ₹4,500–5,000 just to keep events running,” Sharma said.

Despite the surge in costs, businesses say they cannot pass the increase on to customers who have already booked events. “We cannot suddenly increase the price for clients who have already booked weddings,” Sharma said.

The shortage is also being felt by smaller restaurants and caterers across the capital. Ravinder Singh Rawat, who runs a dhaba and also provides catering services in South Delhi’s Chirag area, said many businesses are struggling to secure cylinders.

“Gas godowns in South Delhi are shut and cylinders are very difficult to arrange. Many catering businesses have stopped operations because they simply don’t have gas,” Rawat said, adding that at least three restaurants in his locality employing around 15 workers have shut temporarily.

ALSO READ: LPG crisis: Orders from restaurants start recovering, says magicpin He said some businesses are now forced to procure cylinders at steep premiums in the informal market. “If we cannot get a cylinder at the regular rate, we have to buy it in the black market for ₹4,000–4,500,” Rawat said.